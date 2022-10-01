Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur Police Department receives mobile graphics for patrol vehicles
PORT ARTHUR — If you've noticed a change in some PAPD patrol units, you aren't alone. The mobile graphics are part of a push to highlight the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program. Read the press release from the Port Arthur Police Department below:. Port Arthur Police Department would...
MySanAntonio
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
Port Arthur News
Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management
A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
New Tesla charging station opens in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — New Tesla charging stations are now up and running in Beaumont. The station is limited to Tesla vehicles and is located at the Walden Park Shopping Center at 5780 Walden Road. There are 12 Superchargers at the station, which are available 24/7 for up to 250...
Port Arthur News
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
Taco Rey joins Neches Restaurant Group lineup with Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
NEDERLAND, Texas — A new addition has been made to the Neches Restaurant Group, the managing company of multiple restaurant brands in Southeast Texas. Taco Rey now joins Crown Pizza and Willy Burger as part of the restaurant lineup. The award-winning, family-owned restaurant will bring their Tex-Mex favorites to...
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students
COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
Beaumont's North End considered to be a food desert, officials hope new meat market will change that
BEAUMONT, Texas — City of Beaumont officials hope a new meat market that is coming to the city's North End will help fuel the nutritional needs of those living in the area. Some experts would consider Beaumont's North End a food desert. Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.
KFDM-TV
Nederland's National Night Out Against Crime builds connection with community
Nederland — The city of Nederland hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime. It was a chance for citizens to talk with first responders and check out some of their emergency equipment. The goal is to break down barriers and build a connection with the community. KFDM/FOX 4'S...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches man accused of burglarizing several Nederland businesses
A 28-year-old Port Neches man was indicted this week in connection with the burglary of a Nederland business. On April 26, Nederland police were dispatched to Vin’s Paint and Body on South U.S. 69 in reference to burglary of a building. The officer viewed surveillance video and reportedly saw a person taking multiple items from inside the business.
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
KFDM-TV
Sheriff describing fugitive in On the Run segment: "She's a crook that's hard to catch"
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for the public's help in providing information that leads to a woman who has appeared in previous On the Run segments. "She's a crook that's hard to catch," said Sheriff Stephens in describing Jessica Sanders, who is wanted on...
kjas.com
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
Jefferson County Clerk's office offering training on how to use new voting machines
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas civic groups are collaborating with the Jefferson County Clerk's office to teach voters about the county's new voting machines. The new machines will be put into use later this month when early voting begins. The demonstrations are happening over the next week at...
KFDM-TV
Box truck flips over on I-10E near Smith and lands in grassy area off freeway
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a box truck that flipped over and landed upside down in a grassy area off Interstate 10. The accident was reported at about noon today on I-10 East near Smith Road in Jefferson County. DPS...
KFDM-TV
Sheriff's Office releases name of Orange County woman who drowned in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 20-year-old woman who drowned in a backyard pool. Angel Bock, 20, died Monday after she was found unresponsive in a pool and died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded...
KFDM-TV
Regional airport flying high with additional revenue beyond airline flights
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County is looking for ways to utilize the Jack Brooks Regional Airport without relying solely on airline flights to bring in revenue. The airport director, Alex Rupp, says although it may seem underutilized for commercial flights, it's still a vital asset for Southeast Texas. KFDM/Fox...
Port Arthur News
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
KFDM-TV
Orangefield students volunteer time at the Riverside Pavilion for Orangetober Festival
ORANGE — Orangefield National Junior Honor Society students and the Junior High Student Council traveled to the Riverside Pavilion in Orange to volunteer their time and energy by helping set up pumpkins in the pumpkin patch for Orangetober Festival. The students enjoyed their time away from the classroom to...
