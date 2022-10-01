ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Hasbrouck Heights defeats Nutley - Girls soccer recap

Nutley fell to 1-9.
Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap

Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
No. 6 West Orange tops Columbia - Boys soccer recap

Mason Bashkoff tallied two goals and an assist to lead West Orange, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Columbia 3-0 in West Orange. West Orange (7-2) held a 1-0 lead at the half and outshot Columbia 10-6 in the game. Marcus Jackson also had a goal...
Wood-Ridge over Ridgefield- Girls soccer recap

Fiona Helly had a goal and an assist to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-1 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Dakota Bentley, Shannon Lee-Gomez, and Isabella Drotos each had a goal for Wood-Ridge (6-4). Ava Rizos made four saves in the win. Emma Radonic scored the lone goal for Ridgefield (2-5).
No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap

Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
Cedar Grove over Irvington - Boys soccer recap

Dillon Ferber finished with one goal and two assists as Cedar Grove earned a 4-2 victory over Irvington in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (3-7) scored two goals in the second half after being tied 2-2 after 40 minutes. Hudson Iurato and Michael McAuliffe added goals in the contest. Irvington falls...
Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap

James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Hoboken defeats Dickinson - Girls soccer recap

Hannah Berman recorded two goals and three assists as Hoboken defeated Dickinson 6-2 in Hoboken to improve to 8-0. Hoboken took a 2-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Dickinson 4-2 in the second half. Sydney White and Emma Conway also had a goal and an assist. Despite coming in a...
Boys soccer: Jackson scores late to lift Edison past Sayreville

Senior Jayden Jackson scored a late winner to help Edison rally past Sayreville 3-2 in Edison. Jackson controlled the ball near the midfield and elegantly drove up the left flank before sending a left-footed blast into the net with just under three minutes left in regulation. Seniors Rayan Shah and...
J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap

Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
Paul VI over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Ian Monica and Chase Giambri scored goals during a 2-1 victory for Paul VI over Moorestown in Haddonfield. All of the scoring in this one came in the first half. Paul Chaykin and Jared Hollis were credited with assists. Paul VI (4-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal while Moorestown...
West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap

Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
