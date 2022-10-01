Winner rolls BEE in Viewers’ Choice GOTW

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO)- The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week featured the two top teams in Class 11B football. The Warriors entered as number one, while the Seahawks sat right behind them at number two.

The two programs have become quiet familiar with one another meeting in each of the last three 11B state championships. However, tonight was all Winner.

In 1st quarter, Winner’s Blake Volmer would bounce it to the outside and he would be tripped up just before the goal line. Winner would go on to punch it in making it a 6-0 game.

Later in the first, the Winner offense was again driving and Aiden Barfus would punch it in from 8 yards out giving the Warriors a 14-0 advantage on the road.

The Winner defense would end up pitching a shutout in this one as Winner remains unbeaten going on to win by a final of 36-0. Extended highlights are available in the video above.

