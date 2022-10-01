Read full article on original website
Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in Florida
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.
Celebrate Pride in the Square.
Pride Image(via Ocala Pride) Though June is celebrated as Pride Month and Pride festivals are usually held then, down here in the south, several cities hold their Pride events in the cooler temperatures of fall, and Ocala’s is one of them. Pride is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBTQ voices, celebration of LGBTQ culture and the support of LGBTQ rights, never more important in Florida than now, when our Republican Governor has been attempting to silence LGBTQIA voices.
ocala-news.com
MCPS recognizes graduates of inaugural leadership class
Twenty members of the Marion County community have gained a greater understanding of what it takes to operate Marion County Public Schools after completing the Leadership MCPS program. On Tuesday, September 27, these individuals graduated as the inaugural class members of Leadership MCPS. This program featured eight monthly sessions that...
Music For All
The Reilly Arts Center’s OSO Community Music Conservatory is off to a rousing start. The Reilly Arts Center is named in honor of Robert Reilly, a philanthropist and patron of the arts who donated a large sum of money toward the initial renovation of the former city auditorium in memory of his late wife, Bonnie.
ocala-news.com
East Marion Elementary School to celebrate 100 years of education
East Marion Elementary School will host an event later this week to celebrate its 100th year as a Florida public school. The 100-year celebration, which was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at East Marion Elementary School, which is located at 14550 NE 14th Street Road in Silver Springs.
Villages Daily Sun
Watch hosts National Night Out tonight
A chance to shake hands, a chance to thank first responders, a chance to see your child or grandchild sit in a fire truck. All of this is possible at tonight’s National Night Out event in The Villages. Community Watch is hosting its annual National Night Out event from...
Educational Excellence
Zaniyah Williams amassed 18 scholarships in her pursuit of higher education. Before she graduated from Vanguard High School in May, Zaniyah Williams had already been awarded 15 scholarships during the Evening of Excellence, an annual event to recognize the academic achievements of Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) seniors. Kevin Christian,...
click orlando
‘Walk your child to school day’ to take place in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla – Marion County Public Schools will celebrate International Walk to School Day to educate families about the hazards and scenarios students may encounter walking to school. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6, Salvation Army to host donation drive for...
villages-news.com
The Villages head of hospitality named to lead newly created CDD 15 board
The Villages head of hospitality has been named to lead the newly created Community Development District 15 Board of Supervisors. Spencer Novak, who is executive director of hospitality for The Villages, will serve as chairman of the CDD 15 board. CDD 15 is located southwest of the Florida Turnpike and...
Awareness and Action
Help is available locally for those diagnosed with breast cancer. The Cancer Alliance of Marion County, in partnership with HUGS Charities, works to help and support local cancer patients and their families. The alliance, in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, recently shared these statistics:. • In the...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Women Caring for Women
This month, Dr. Michelle Wood joins Dr. Poorti Riley to bring obstetric care back to the Florida Women’s Health Center, again ensuring that women of all ages can find comprehensive obstetric and gynecology care in one location. Dr. Riley has been in practice for more than 23 years and...
villages-news.com
Too many complaints about The Villages
I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
Caring For Those With Cancer
HUGS Charities helps people take care of basic needs so they can focus on healing. With cancer, the little things matter just as much as the big things. That’s the philosophy of HUGS (Heartfelt Unconditional Giving) Charities, which was formed in 2009 to help Marion County residents who are actively undergoing cancer treatment and are experiencing a financial hardship.
ocala-news.com
OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church seek donations for ‘Faith and Blue’ children’s book drive
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging residents to donate new or gently used books during an upcoming book drive that will benefit the youth in the community. As part of this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, the Ocala Police Department, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and Poinciana Heights Task Force will team up to host a book drive on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
The Canoe Carver of Silver Springs
From the 1920s through the 1960s, families of Seminole and Miccosukee people from South Florida traveled to Silver Springs to work in the tourist camp there. The camps vaguely resembled their traditional family camps in the Everglades, but with electricity and gawking tourists. Tribal members would stay at the camps for short stretches of time to demonstrate traditional crafts such as patchwork sewing and to sell souvenirs.
All About Balance
It’s OK to mix a little decadent comfort food into your healthy diet. To me, comfort food can take you back to childhood, to that amazing and innocent time when calories didn’t count. Decadent comfort food is rich food that is sooo worth the calories because it feeds your soul, your psyche and your happiness.
villages-news.com
Educate yourself before complaining about young people in The Villages
All those complaining about those under 55 buying homes in The Villages obviously didn’t do their research. Florida law permits 20 percent of all homes in age-restricted communities to be open to any age. Currently about 75,000 homes, and growing. Would you like me to do the math for you?
villages-news.com
Sleeping Great Horned Owl At Lake Sumter Landing
This great horned owl was taking a nap on a branch near Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo with us!
ocala-news.com
Marion County holding Government Career Fair this week
Marion County will be looking to fill multiple open positions during its Government Career Fair, which will take place on Wednesday, October 5, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion. The career fair will include five organizations across Marion County government, including the Marion County Board...
ocala-news.com
Entrance To SummerCrest Neighborhood In Ocala
Check out this beautiful view of the east entrance to the SummerCrest Neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
