Powerhouse Plays – September 30

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

Click the video player above to see this week’s Powerhouse Plays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone brings the return Powerhouse Plays, which features the top plays and playmakers from every Friday evening.

Here is a list of games with highlights in Powerhouse Plays:

  • 11AAA #2 O’Gorman at 11AAA #1 Jefferson
  • 11AAA #3 Harrisburg at 11AAA Washington
  • 11AA #1 Pierre at 11AAA #4 Brandon Valley
  • 11AA Sturgis at 11AA #2 Tea Area
  • 11AA #3 Yankton at 11AA #4 Brookings
  • 11A #2 Dell Rapids at 11A #3 Beresford
  • 11B #1 Winner at 11B #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
  • 11B Miller/Highmore-Harrold at 11B #3 Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 9AA #1 Howard at 9AA Viborg-Hurley
  • 9A Harding County/Bison vs. 9AA #2 Wall
