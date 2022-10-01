Powerhouse Plays – September 30
Click the video player above to see this week’s Powerhouse Plays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone brings the return Powerhouse Plays, which features the top plays and playmakers from every Friday evening.
Here is a list of games with highlights in Powerhouse Plays:
- 11AAA #2 O’Gorman at 11AAA #1 Jefferson
- 11AAA #3 Harrisburg at 11AAA Washington
- 11AA #1 Pierre at 11AAA #4 Brandon Valley
- 11AA Sturgis at 11AA #2 Tea Area
- 11AA #3 Yankton at 11AA #4 Brookings
- 11A #2 Dell Rapids at 11A #3 Beresford
- 11B #1 Winner at 11B #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- 11B Miller/Highmore-Harrold at 11B #3 Elk Point-Jefferson
- 9AA #1 Howard at 9AA Viborg-Hurley
- 9A Harding County/Bison vs. 9AA #2 Wall
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0