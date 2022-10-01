Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Woman living with schizophrenia shares journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic brain disorder that affects millions of adults in the United States, but it can be manageable. Ruby, a recent college graduate, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share her journey of living with schizophrenia in conjunction with mental illness awareness.
actionnews5.com
Salvation Army seeking bell ringers for upcoming holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Christmas only 81 days away, the Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is seeking bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Both paid workers and volunteers are being sought to help collect donations outside stores. The organization says it has 200 positions to...
WBBJ
Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe
JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: Lansky Brothers — the ‘Clothier to the King’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 5 Star Story is about a family business that’s been going strong for 76 years. Lansky Brothers are called the “Clothier to the King” but Action News 5 found out, it’s much more than that. The Lansky brothers didn’t plan to...
actionnews5.com
Chalkbeat reporter examines impact of Memphis bilingual preschool
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization, is taking a closer look at how a bilingual preschool in Memphis is working to close the literacy gap. Chalkbeat Reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Su Casa Preschool is meeting a critical need.
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
Tennessee Teen Allegedly Shot 15-Year-Old Girl in the Head, Causing Her to Collapse into Witness’ Lap on Couch
A Tennessee teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who died in early September. Seth Walls, 18, stands accused of reckless homicide and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon over the Sept. 11, 2022 shooting death of Haley Reedy, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
actionnews5.com
Victim allegedly shot by 15-year-old shares how shooting is impacting her family
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the victims of a string of shootings in Midtown says both her and her child’s lives have been forever changed. Police say a 15-year-old is responsible for at least three separate shootings. “It gets harder every day,” victim Sherri Tolbert said. Tolbert...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Remember Me Walk (Jackson) Lane College Homecoming Week (Jackson) Maurice Manning Poetry Reading (Jackson) Arts & Crafts for Grownups (Jackson) Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival (Greenfield – through Saturday)...
styleblueprint.com
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education
Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
South Memphis home destroyed in fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home was destroyed after a fire in South Memphis Monday. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at the intersection of Florida and McKellar around 4 p.m. When we arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. This is the scene that had Laurence Mayes shocked when he stepped […]
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
Families displaced after fire at Memphis apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two East Memphis apartment buildings went up in flames over the weekend. The Memphis Fire Department deemed the buildings a total loss, now a community is working to figure out what’s next. A day after 8-units were severely burned at the Kirby Station Apartment complex...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
actionnews5.com
2 teens wounded in Downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say two teens were taken to the hospital after a shooting Downtown on Oct. 3. A 16-year-old and 15-year-old were rushed to the hospital and have since been released. Police say the 15-year-old was shot in the chest and was transported in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to recover from severe injuries after a car wreck back in July. For the past three months, 17-year-old M’Leia Allen has been recovering from severe facial and body burns,...
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
