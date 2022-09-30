ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic

Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises. "I...
INTERNET
WUSA

'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
TV SERIES
WUSA

Kourtney Kardashian on Scott Disick's Future on 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian was not here for ex Scott Disick's storyline in season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians. Though the co-parents' past romance and post-split life has been documented for years on the family's first show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it rubbed Kourtney the wrong way when Scott's commentary was so heavily featured when discussing her romance with her now-husband, Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
Keke Palmer
WUSA

'Bling Empire: New York' Is Coming to Netflix: Watch the Glitzy First Teaser

Netflix's Bling Empire is heading to the Big Apple. Ahead of Bling Empire's third season, Netflix dropped the first teaser for its upcoming spin-off, Bling Empire: New York. Promising a "new empire" with "bigger bling," the flashy trailer does not disappoint as it teases romance, drama, style -- hello New York Fashion Week! -- and, of course, diamonds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUSA

'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)

Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUSA

Will Smith Speaks About Resilience in Rare Public Appearance to Promote 'Emancipation' Film

Will Smith is sharing an important message during a rare public appearance. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actor stepped out for an advanced screening of his upcoming Apple Original Film, Emancipation, and addressed the crowd after the movie was shown to social impact leaders during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday

Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Destroys Michael's Car as She Ambushes Him in Nigeria

Angela and Michael's marriage issues got turned up another level on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when Angela's infamous temper got the best of her yet again. Angela made a surprise visit to Michael in Nigeria because she suspected he's been scamming her -- even though they've been together for years -- and it not surprisingly descended into chaos.
WORLD
WUSA

Post Malone Opens Up About His 4-Month-Old Daughter and the Hardest Part About Fatherhood

Post Malone is loving fatherhood! In a new interview with GQ, the 28-year-old rapper gushes about his 4-month-old daughter. “It is great,” the “Circles” rapper said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

