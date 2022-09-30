Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic
Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises. "I...
Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
Charli D'Amelio Details Nerves of Having Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience (Exclusive)
Charli D'Amelio is a front runner on this season of Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean she's not feeling the pressure. Especially when some of her famous friends come out to show their support. The TikTok superstar and her pro partner, Mark Ballas, became the first couple to...
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling for Christmas' in Official Look at Netflix Holiday Film
Lindsay Lohan is Falling for Christmas in the first official look at her upcoming Netflix holiday film. On Monday, the streaming platform shared images of the actress as well as the key art for the movie. Set for a November debut, Falling for Christmas stars Lohan as “a newly engaged,...
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed
Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
Kourtney Kardashian on Scott Disick's Future on 'The Kardashians'
Kourtney Kardashian was not here for ex Scott Disick's storyline in season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians. Though the co-parents' past romance and post-split life has been documented for years on the family's first show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it rubbed Kourtney the wrong way when Scott's commentary was so heavily featured when discussing her romance with her now-husband, Travis Barker.
Shawn Mendes on How He's Feeling After Canceling His World Tour to Focus on His Health (Exclusive)
Shawn Mendes opened up about his mental health this week after the sudden cancellation of his Wonder World tour this summer, telling ET he now feels more relaxed ahead of the premiere of his new movie, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. "It doesn't feel like such high pressure," Mendes told ET's Rachel...
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Though Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's romance is over, he's still getting some love from her famous family. The 45-year-old rapper surprised fans over the weekend when he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show. Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner....
'Bling Empire: New York' Is Coming to Netflix: Watch the Glitzy First Teaser
Netflix's Bling Empire is heading to the Big Apple. Ahead of Bling Empire's third season, Netflix dropped the first teaser for its upcoming spin-off, Bling Empire: New York. Promising a "new empire" with "bigger bling," the flashy trailer does not disappoint as it teases romance, drama, style -- hello New York Fashion Week! -- and, of course, diamonds.
Constance Wu Reveals She Was Committed to a Mental Hospital After 'Fresh Off the Boat' Twitter Backlash
Constance Wu's Twitter controversy landed her in the psych ward. In her new memoir, Making a Scene, the 40-year-old actress details the fallout of her 2019 tweets that lamented the season 6 renewal of her ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat. In her memoir, Wu explains that "the numbers pointed...
'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)
Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal the 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Started Their Real-Life Romance
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are kissing and telling! The former Big Bang Theoryco-stars are opening up like never before about their on and off-screen romance as part of a new oral history on the iconic sitcom. In a joint interview for the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive,...
'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Clarifies Comments About Divorce: 'I Made an Unintentional Mistake'
Danielle Ruhl is owning up to her mistakes. The Love Is Blind star took to her Instagram Stories early Monday morning to set the record straight after a since-deleted video of her talking about her divorce from co-star Nick Thompson made headlines. "I'm seeing my last Story in the media,"...
Blake Shelton Posts Birthday Tribute to 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani -- See Her Reaction
Blake Shelton will take any reason to celebrate his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her birthday was the perfect opportunity for the 46-year-old country music singer to publicly gush over her. Not only did Shelton shower Stefani with affection on social media, he also made sure her day was filled with surprises.
Will Smith Speaks About Resilience in Rare Public Appearance to Promote 'Emancipation' Film
Will Smith is sharing an important message during a rare public appearance. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actor stepped out for an advanced screening of his upcoming Apple Original Film, Emancipation, and addressed the crowd after the movie was shown to social impact leaders during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
Selma Blair Hopes to Return for 'Legally Blonde 3,' Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon's Support (Exclusive)
Selma Blair has high hopes for Legally Blonde 3! The actress, who played Elle Woods' nemesis-turned-bestie in the 2001 original, is opening up to ET about the next highly anticipated installment. "Legally Blonde is such a joy, such a technicolor classic now," Blair gushes to ET special correspondent -- and...
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Destroys Michael's Car as She Ambushes Him in Nigeria
Angela and Michael's marriage issues got turned up another level on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when Angela's infamous temper got the best of her yet again. Angela made a surprise visit to Michael in Nigeria because she suspected he's been scamming her -- even though they've been together for years -- and it not surprisingly descended into chaos.
Post Malone Opens Up About His 4-Month-Old Daughter and the Hardest Part About Fatherhood
Post Malone is loving fatherhood! In a new interview with GQ, the 28-year-old rapper gushes about his 4-month-old daughter. “It is great,” the “Circles” rapper said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
