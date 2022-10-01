ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

NPCC’s Softball Team sponsors Water Drive for Communities affected from wildfire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Softball Team is sponsoring a water and sports drink drive for the firefighters and communities affected by the wildfires happening in Halsey, Nebraska. The team was inspired to get involved by the involvement of former NPCC Softball Player, Morganne Brown’s father, who is a part of a fire crew from Colorado assisting in extinguishing the fire.
Platte River Fitness Autumn River Run

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Platte River Fitness Series athletes couldn’t have asked for a more gorgeous day for the annual Autumn River Run. This year’s race was combined with the Eclipse Dismal River Run. Around 170 athletes braved the elements Sunday morning. The half marathon and 5K...
Governor meets with Rail Park project leaders

HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday, the governor met with leaders of a planned industrial rail park near Hershey. According to local officials, this project hopes to create 2,000 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs in the community. “This project opens up a world of opportunities,” said Gary Person, President and Chief...
Sustainable Beef to create sustainable growth in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sustainable Beef LLC had its groundbreaking today where state and city officials came together to celebrate the new beef processing facility. Leaders said it’s estimated the project will create 850 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs in the community, they also said the project has the potential to bring about $1.1 billion to the region. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the plan a “game changer” for the city, and cited its potential benefits for ranchers as well.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
