North Platte homes with at least five bedrooms. Built in 2013, on a quiet 14 acres just five miles south of Arnold, NE sits a stunning custom-built 3,852 sq. ft. home. This current family home is set up to be a bed-and-breakfast with a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a home office! Coming in from the three-car garage is a large laundry room and full bath to clean up after a long day. Across the hall is the home office with a window overlooking the front yard and driveway. The fiber optic cable that was recently installed gives you high-speed internet all throughout the house. The grand living area features a beautiful stone fireplace across from the kitchen filled with custom-built mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The large island seats six around the farmhouse sink, with a second sink looking out over the patio. Adjacent to the kitchen sits the dining area with a coffered ceiling and access to the 1,312 sq. ft. covered patio. Through the hallway, under the grand stairway, you will find a guest bedroom and a full bath. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, an ensuite bath featuring the same custom-built mahogany cabinets as in the kitchen, and his-and-her sinks. As you top the stairs you will find a sitting area overlooking the main level's living space. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are also located upstairs. Walking down the stairs into the finished basement you find another beautiful stone fireplace to gather around as you settle in for a family movie night or the big game! A full kitchen is situated just around the corner with a large space surrounding it, currently used as a game room. A full bath, two additional bedrooms, and a utility room are all located in the basement area as well. Recessed lighting and a built-in stereo system throughout the home make it easy to set the mood for any occasion! As you make your way outside to the wrap-around porch, you will be delighted to see the beautiful green grass year after year watered by the underground sprinklers in the front and back yard. There is a raised garden bed in the backyard for easy maintenance to grow vegetation and ornamental flowers. The abundance of trees planted along the boundary lines in 2012 are already creating a great shelter and privacy line for the property. A 3,780 sq. ft. concrete floor shop/barn with a large overhead garage door is situated just to the south of the house. A heated storage room sits at the front of the building for easy access. Four outdoor runs are attached to the indoor pens that are all connected to the roughly six-acre lot, perfect for a couple of horses, cows, or any 4-H project one might desire. Five hydrants and water tanks are spread throughout the property.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO