North Platte Volleyball Head Coach steps down as girls head coach
North Platte, Neb. – North Platte High Schools Head Volleyball Coach Clancy Hammond announced today that she would immediately step down as the NPHS Head Volleyball Coach. Mrs. Hammond shared that she needed to step away from her role with the team due to personal responsibilities. Jimmie Rhodes, Director...
knopnews2.com
NPCC’s Softball Team sponsors Water Drive for Communities affected from wildfire
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Softball Team is sponsoring a water and sports drink drive for the firefighters and communities affected by the wildfires happening in Halsey, Nebraska. The team was inspired to get involved by the involvement of former NPCC Softball Player, Morganne Brown’s father, who is a part of a fire crew from Colorado assisting in extinguishing the fire.
knopnews2.com
Platte River Fitness Autumn River Run
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Platte River Fitness Series athletes couldn’t have asked for a more gorgeous day for the annual Autumn River Run. This year’s race was combined with the Eclipse Dismal River Run. Around 170 athletes braved the elements Sunday morning. The half marathon and 5K...
iowapublicradio.org
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
North Platte Telegraph
Canteen help came from Colorado, Nebraska’s farthest reaches
Today’s final segment of The Telegraph’s Canteen Honor Roll series highlights the involvement of communities across a 350-mile-long swath of Nebraska and into Colorado’s two most northeastern counties. ***. Max O. Powers, U.P. brakeman …, has turned over $100 to the North Platte servicemen’s Canteen which he...
knopnews2.com
Governor meets with Rail Park project leaders
HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday, the governor met with leaders of a planned industrial rail park near Hershey. According to local officials, this project hopes to create 2,000 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs in the community. “This project opens up a world of opportunities,” said Gary Person, President and Chief...
knopnews2.com
Cool temperatures with calmer conditions Tuesday; Fall type pattern continues through Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and stormy of day Monday, conditions will be calmer and cooler for the day Tuesday with this fall type pattern continuing through Friday. The rain is out for the most part with an area of high pressure moving into the viewing area....
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte homes for big families
North Platte homes with at least five bedrooms. Built in 2013, on a quiet 14 acres just five miles south of Arnold, NE sits a stunning custom-built 3,852 sq. ft. home. This current family home is set up to be a bed-and-breakfast with a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a home office! Coming in from the three-car garage is a large laundry room and full bath to clean up after a long day. Across the hall is the home office with a window overlooking the front yard and driveway. The fiber optic cable that was recently installed gives you high-speed internet all throughout the house. The grand living area features a beautiful stone fireplace across from the kitchen filled with custom-built mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The large island seats six around the farmhouse sink, with a second sink looking out over the patio. Adjacent to the kitchen sits the dining area with a coffered ceiling and access to the 1,312 sq. ft. covered patio. Through the hallway, under the grand stairway, you will find a guest bedroom and a full bath. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, an ensuite bath featuring the same custom-built mahogany cabinets as in the kitchen, and his-and-her sinks. As you top the stairs you will find a sitting area overlooking the main level's living space. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are also located upstairs. Walking down the stairs into the finished basement you find another beautiful stone fireplace to gather around as you settle in for a family movie night or the big game! A full kitchen is situated just around the corner with a large space surrounding it, currently used as a game room. A full bath, two additional bedrooms, and a utility room are all located in the basement area as well. Recessed lighting and a built-in stereo system throughout the home make it easy to set the mood for any occasion! As you make your way outside to the wrap-around porch, you will be delighted to see the beautiful green grass year after year watered by the underground sprinklers in the front and back yard. There is a raised garden bed in the backyard for easy maintenance to grow vegetation and ornamental flowers. The abundance of trees planted along the boundary lines in 2012 are already creating a great shelter and privacy line for the property. A 3,780 sq. ft. concrete floor shop/barn with a large overhead garage door is situated just to the south of the house. A heated storage room sits at the front of the building for easy access. Four outdoor runs are attached to the indoor pens that are all connected to the roughly six-acre lot, perfect for a couple of horses, cows, or any 4-H project one might desire. Five hydrants and water tanks are spread throughout the property.
knopnews2.com
Village of Halsey evacuated due to wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. According to officials, the fire is moving very quickly, and has gone past Highway 2. The campgrounds near the area have been evacuated, as has the village...
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
A longtime volunteer firefighter died while battling a large wildfire in drought-stricken central Nebraska that destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village
knopnews2.com
Mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday; Cooler weather Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly sunny conditions during the weekend, a mild and wet start to the week is on tab with cooler conditions for the day Tuesday. Due to a cold front marching it’s way through the viewing area Monday, the conditions will be...
knopnews2.com
Sustainable Beef to create sustainable growth in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sustainable Beef LLC had its groundbreaking today where state and city officials came together to celebrate the new beef processing facility. Leaders said it’s estimated the project will create 850 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs in the community, they also said the project has the potential to bring about $1.1 billion to the region. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the plan a “game changer” for the city, and cited its potential benefits for ranchers as well.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman in attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested an Elwood woman after discovering an attempted murder plot. Investigators said the Gosper County Sheriff's Office received a report alerting them to suspicious statements made by an Elwood woman. The sheriff's office proceeded with help from Nebraska State Patrol in...
Mid-Plains Community College to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with guest speaker
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with presentations at its North Platte and McCook campuses Oct. 10. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October to honor the cultures and histories of the Native American people. It’s a time to reflect on their tribal roots and the experiences that impacted their communities.
NSP arrests woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200871 01:22 TRAFFIC STOP : 10Th Street and Grand Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Driver investigated and arrested for DUI/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200873 03:07 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : On the 2400 block of Peterson Ct / Vandalized property reported / charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200872 03:41 FI : FIELD...
