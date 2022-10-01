Read full article on original website
Warriors to face traditional rival Longhorns
Both Happy Valley and Johnson County snapped five game losing streaks last week and will look to continue winning ways as they clash on Friday night in Mountain City. The Warriors got a pair of touchdowns from junior RB Joseph Sowards and senior quarterback Reagan Ensor last week as they trimmed Cumberland Gap 35-32 in a conference contest.
Cyclones look to keep momentum going on road at Rhea Co.
The Elizabethton Cyclones looked like the Cyclones of the past three years last week in their homecoming contest against Sullivan East as the Cyclones blew open the contest in the first half scoring 49 points to take a 49-14 lead to the locker room. They won going away 55-27. Now,...
‘Dogs to face stiff opponent in Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday
The Hampton football team continued to show last week why they have been a staple as the #1 Class 2-A team in the state for the 2022 season as they manhandled their arch rival South Greene Rebels last week in a 37-0 shelling on the road in Greeneville. In that...
Rangers hit the road for a non-conference matchup
The Unaka Rangers look to continue building momentum when they travel to play the Bulldogs on Friday night. The Rangers, fresh off a bye week, travel to New Tazewell to take on Region 1-3A Claiborne Bulldogs. “Claiborne is a tough 3A opponent for us,” Rangers head coach O’Brien Bennett said....
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge mourns loss of freshman band student Gracie McBryant
BLOUNTVILLE — Gracie Alyssa McBryant’s first Friday night homecoming football game as a high school student and marching band member also was her last. The 14-year-old West Ridge High School clarinet player performed in a homecoming half-time show on Sept. 23 and died 8 days later, Saturday, Oct. 1, in a camper fire in the Akard community just west of Bristol shortly before 6 a.m.
Remembering the Legends: Darrell (Pappy) Crowe
Darrell Pappy Crowe grew up along the ball fields and was a batboy for the Mountain home in the early 40s at only four years old. He attended Johnson City schools and was a Science Hill graduate where he was a point guard for the Hilltoppers basketball team. Crowe also was a graduate of E.T.S.U. He became a teacher and a coach and coaching was a passion that stayed with him his entire life.
East Tennessean
Thunder Valley roars during ’22 Fall Fling
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 26, 2022) – The RAD Fall Fling took place at Bristol Dragway starting Sept. 20 for the 13th time and brought four days of high-powered drag racing to Thunder Valley. The event was the final stop on the 2022 Fling Tour, which brings the some of...
Bucs edged by No. 10 Chattanooga in second half comeback
JOHNSON CITY – It was a tale of two halves for ETSU football on Saturday. Unfortunately, after jumping out to a 13-0 lead at halftime and taking a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers could not hold on as No. 10 Chattanooga rallied for a 24-16 victory on a cool and rainy Saturday at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.
Community Calendar
The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New...
Johnson City Press
Announcing David Crockett High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court
Friday night’s rainy weather failed to dampen the 2022 Homecoming festivities at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough as the school christened its new football turf and lighting systems. In addition to the game, the school also selected a homecoming queen and king and homecoming court.
Terry Lynn Campbell
Terry Lynn Campbell, 67, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Elizabethton. Terry was born in Elizabethton, the son of Fred L. Campbell and Barbara A. (Culbert) Campbell. Terry had been a member of Grace Baptist in Elizabethton for many years. He was a graduate of...
Ray Glover
Ray Glover, 81, of Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center, from injuries suffered from a fall earlier in the week. He passed peacefully with his family by his bedside. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jeanette, of the home; daughter, Renee...
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
Visit Roan Mountain
At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
ETSU Bluegrass celebrating 40 years with concert
JOHNSON CITY — Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University will host a concert celebrating the program’s 40th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. This milestone anniversary concert will feature well-known and prominent artists...
supertalk929.com
West Ridge High School mourns loss of freshman
The West Ridge High School community is mourning the loss of a freshman following a fire on Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a camper fire in Bristol, where they discovered Gracie McBryant, 14, was killed in the fire. West Ridge High says the...
Sycamore Shoals State Park Upcoming Events
27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Meet at Park Visitor Center. This three-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.
Angela Michelle Burrow
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 our precious Angela Michelle Burrow passed away at Vanderbilt University at the age of 51. Angela was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of Rodger Dale and Sheila Kay (Nidiffer) Burrow. Those preceding Angela in death are her paternal grandparents, Ossie and Gene Burrow; her maternal grandparents, John and Georgie Nidiffer; her aunt and uncle, Terry and Charlotte; her aunt, Jane; her uncle, William Nidiffer; and her aunt, Wilma Hoffman.
Johnson City Press
City crews to close Med-Tech Parkway for road work
The entrance to Med-Tech Parkway from Knob Creek Road will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3-7 while crews complete roadwork in the area. Emergency traffic will not be able to pass. Motorists on Knob Creek Road will be detoured to Corporate Drive for...
A hidden treasure in Bluff City’s Backyard Terrors, Dinosaur Park
If you loved the Jurassic Park movies, you would have a ball at Backyard Terrors and Dinosaur Park in Bluff City. Located about five minutes from the Carter County line, the donation-based dinosaur park features more than 50 scale replicas of prehistoric creatures with more coming soon; self-guided tours; a playground area; a gift shop; picnic areas; and food delivery services from area eateries.
