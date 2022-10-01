Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
NPCC’s Softball Team sponsors Water Drive for Communities affected from wildfire
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Softball Team is sponsoring a water and sports drink drive for the firefighters and communities affected by the wildfires happening in Halsey, Nebraska. The team was inspired to get involved by the involvement of former NPCC Softball Player, Morganne Brown’s father, who is a part of a fire crew from Colorado assisting in extinguishing the fire.
knopnews2.com
Platte River Fitness Autumn River Run
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Platte River Fitness Series athletes couldn’t have asked for a more gorgeous day for the annual Autumn River Run. This year’s race was combined with the Eclipse Dismal River Run. Around 170 athletes braved the elements Sunday morning. The half marathon and 5K...
knopnews2.com
Governor meets with Rail Park project leaders
HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday, the governor met with leaders of a planned industrial rail park near Hershey. According to local officials, this project hopes to create 2,000 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs in the community. “This project opens up a world of opportunities,” said Gary Person, President and Chief...
knopnews2.com
Cool temperatures with calmer conditions Tuesday; Fall type pattern continues through Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and stormy of day Monday, conditions will be calmer and cooler for the day Tuesday with this fall type pattern continuing through Friday. The rain is out for the most part with an area of high pressure moving into the viewing area....
knopnews2.com
Sustainable Beef to create sustainable growth in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sustainable Beef LLC had its groundbreaking today where state and city officials came together to celebrate the new beef processing facility. Leaders said it’s estimated the project will create 850 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs in the community, they also said the project has the potential to bring about $1.1 billion to the region. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the plan a “game changer” for the city, and cited its potential benefits for ranchers as well.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Elwood woman for attempted murder plot
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. The investigation began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by an Elwood woman. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office notified the Nebraska State Patrol.
knopnews2.com
Mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday; Cooler weather Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly sunny conditions during the weekend, a mild and wet start to the week is on tab with cooler conditions for the day Tuesday. Due to a cold front marching it’s way through the viewing area Monday, the conditions will be...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
