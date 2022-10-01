ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State, with new starting QB Green, beats SDSU 35-13

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and Boise State shut out San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 35-13 victory on Friday night.

It was Boise State’s first game without former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and former offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was fired after last week’s 27-10 loss to UTEP. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is now the Broncos offensive coordinator.

Bachmeier started 29 games over a four-year career, throwing for more than 6,600 yards and 41 touchdowns. Yet he completed a career-low 54% of his passes for fewer than 500 yards in four games this season.

Green finished with 105 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 5 of 10 passes for 48 yards with one interception. Holani had 131 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The Aztecs jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead before Green ran for a 17-yard touchdown. Holani’s 12-yarder gave the Broncos the lead for good. Green’s 39-yard TD run stretched the Broncos’ lead to 28-13, and Holani capped the scoring with a 29-yard scoring run.

Ashton Jeanty added 82 yards rushing that included a 32-yard touchdown for Boise State (3-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference).

Tyrell Shavers had a 36-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter for San Diego State (2-3, 0-1).

It was Boise State’s first win over San Diego State since 2017.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as the hometown kid who threw the first no-hitter in franchise history, in just his second start with the Padres. He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract. Musgrove helped the Padres clinch an NL wild-card spot, just the seventh playoff berth...
SAN DIEGO, CA
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

