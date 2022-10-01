Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
emueagles.com
Late Ohio Goal Sends Soccer to 3-2 Home Loss
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a tough 3-2 decision to visiting Ohio University Sunday, Oct. 2, at Scicluna Field in Ypsilanti, Mich., as the Bobcats scored with 1:13 remaining in the match to take a late lead and all three points in the Mid-American Conference contest. Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic) had a career day as she netted both goals for the Eagles (2-6-3, 1-21 MAC) while Regan Berg scored a hat trick to lead the Bobcats (6-4-1, 2-2-0 MAC) to the win.
emueagles.com
Volleyball Fights, Drops MAC Affair at Ball State
MUNCIE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team fell to the Mid-American Conference defending champions, Ball State University, Saturday, Oct. 1 in the second match of the series, hosted inside the Worthen Arena located in Muncie, Ind. The loss dropped Eastern Michigan's record to 1-15 overall and 0-4...
emueagles.com
Eagles Rally, Score 20 Unanswered Points to Earn Homecoming Win Over UMass
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University football team fought back from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the University of Massachusetts, 20-13, inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium, Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. The win improved Eastern Michigan's (3-2, 0-1 MAC) overall ledger to 3-2 on the season, while...
emueagles.com
Women's Golf to Host Shirley Spork EMU Invitational
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — For the fifth time, the Eastern Michigan University women's golf program will host a tournament on the team's home course at Eagle Crest Golf Club, Oct 3-4. The Shirley Spork Invitational begins on Monday at 9 a.m. with 36 holes of continuous play. The final round is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Maize n Brew
Opening betting odds released for Michigan at Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines have been favored by the oddsmakers in every single game so far during the 2022 season, and that continues as they head to Bloomington to take on a fellow Big Ten East team, the Indiana Hoosiers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are favored by 22 points...
emueagles.com
EMU Cross Country Wraps Up Louisville Meet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University cross country program saw success at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic at the E.B. "Tom" Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 1. "It was a solid day for our teams," said Director/Head Coach Sue Parks. "It was great to...
Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker
Baker-Booker announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on Saturday night
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: League showdowns with CAAC titles won by multiple teams in one night
We have a huge game in Charlotte where visiting Portland will be looking to claim the top position in the CAAC White.
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: September 30
INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
emueagles.com
EMU Breaks Ground on the GameAbove Golf Performance Center
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University held a ground breaking ceremony for the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course Friday, Sept. 30. The state-of-the-art golf training facility will support EMU's championship collegiate program while also providing additional upgrades to the course and clubhouse. The capital...
saturdaytradition.com
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
americanmilitarynews.com
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor
With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
The infamous John Dillinger
The infamous John Dillinger
When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Panelists discuss Biden gaffe, new allegations in SOS race
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the latest allegations involving Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales? And what are their thoughts on the President’s gaffe involving late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Adam Wren, Robin Winston and Mike...
