ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emueagles.com

Late Ohio Goal Sends Soccer to 3-2 Home Loss

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a tough 3-2 decision to visiting Ohio University Sunday, Oct. 2, at Scicluna Field in Ypsilanti, Mich., as the Bobcats scored with 1:13 remaining in the match to take a late lead and all three points in the Mid-American Conference contest. Maddie O'Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic) had a career day as she netted both goals for the Eagles (2-6-3, 1-21 MAC) while Regan Berg scored a hat trick to lead the Bobcats (6-4-1, 2-2-0 MAC) to the win.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Volleyball Fights, Drops MAC Affair at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team fell to the Mid-American Conference defending champions, Ball State University, Saturday, Oct. 1 in the second match of the series, hosted inside the Worthen Arena located in Muncie, Ind. The loss dropped Eastern Michigan's record to 1-15 overall and 0-4...
MUNCIE, IN
emueagles.com

Eagles Rally, Score 20 Unanswered Points to Earn Homecoming Win Over UMass

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University football team fought back from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the University of Massachusetts, 20-13, inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium, Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. The win improved Eastern Michigan's (3-2, 0-1 MAC) overall ledger to 3-2 on the season, while...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Women's Golf to Host Shirley Spork EMU Invitational

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — For the fifth time, the Eastern Michigan University women's golf program will host a tournament on the team's home course at Eagle Crest Golf Club, Oct 3-4. The Shirley Spork Invitational begins on Monday at 9 a.m. with 36 holes of continuous play. The final round is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
YPSILANTI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
City
Hudsonville, MI
State
Louisiana State
City
Monroeville, IN
Muncie, IN
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Maize n Brew

Opening betting odds released for Michigan at Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines have been favored by the oddsmakers in every single game so far during the 2022 season, and that continues as they head to Bloomington to take on a fellow Big Ten East team, the Indiana Hoosiers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are favored by 22 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Cross Country Wraps Up Louisville Meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University cross country program saw success at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic at the E.B. "Tom" Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 1. "It was a solid day for our teams," said Director/Head Coach Sue Parks. "It was great to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coppin State University#Eagles Fall#Mac Champion Cardinals#Ball State University#Worthen Arena
Fox 59

Football Friday Night: September 30

INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
emueagles.com

EMU Breaks Ground on the GameAbove Golf Performance Center

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University held a ground breaking ceremony for the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course Friday, Sept. 30. The state-of-the-art golf training facility will support EMU's championship collegiate program while also providing additional upgrades to the course and clubhouse. The capital...
YPSILANTI, MI
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
americanmilitarynews.com

Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor

With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
rhsnationalist.com

The infamous John Dillinger

When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Panelists discuss Biden gaffe, new allegations in SOS race

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the latest allegations involving Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales? And what are their thoughts on the President’s gaffe involving late U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Adam Wren, Robin Winston and Mike...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy