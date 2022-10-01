ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Today in History: October 5, Truman speaks on TV

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2022. There are 87 days left in the year. On Oct. 5, 1953, Earl Warren was sworn in as the 14th chief justice of the United States, succeeding Fred M. Vinson. On this date:. In 1892, the Dalton Gang, notorious for...
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_McNeil, New York, .326; Freeman, Los Angeles, .322; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .317; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .292; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .280; Hoerner, Chicago, .280; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 106;...
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Montero in the 9th. E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs_Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).
Las Vegas, NV
