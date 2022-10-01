Read full article on original website
Sherri
3d ago
They should use the Bank of America Bldg downtown to house them and put a permanent displacement center as well in order to train and aid the reassimilation process. They could also incorporate CFCC to aid them into attaining education, the public library to aide them into accessing job readiness skills.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approve funding to create 152 workforce housing units
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners has approved the use of $3 million to help fund a pair of projects that will bring 152 new workforce housing units to the community. The funding is the first installment of a five-year, $15 million...
WECT
Columbus County NAACP to host community meeting in reference to Sheriff Jody Greene
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County NAACP chapter has announced a community meeting in reference to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association Building on Tuesday, October 4 at 6 p.m. Last week, audio recordings depicting Greene making racist comments were revealed to the...
NC sheriff rejects calls to resign from DA, others after his racist remarks
The district attorney has urged Jody Greene to “make the honorable decision to resign.”
WECT
District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has sent a letter to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene requesting his resignation after audio recordings of Greene making racist remarks in a telephone conversations were made public. David confirmed to WECT that he sent the letter to Greene on Monday,...
nrcolumbus.com
Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriffs’ Association; remains in office
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene resigned from the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association last week after its executive committee voted to hold a hearing into statements he reportedly made in a 2019 recorded phone conversation. Greene remains in office as sheriff. The association “is aware of racially-charged comments allegedly made by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling land without owner’s permission
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.
WECT
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian’s impacts already being felt in Southport, with flooded streets, downed trees
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The wind and rain from Hurricane Ian is already having impacts in the Cape Fear. In Southport, the Police Department is reporting flooded streets in many locations, with the worst along Bay at Caswell Ave and W Moore due to tidal flooding. The road is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police asking for help identifying alleged hair clippers thief
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say stole $400 worth of clippers and trimmers last week. The alleged theft took place on September 29th at Sally Beauty Supply on New Pointe Boulevard. Witnesses say he left the scene in...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina investment advisor pleads guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, faces up to 30 years in prison
Shawn Edward Good, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty on September 15, 2022 for his role in a $7 million dollar investment fraud scheme, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Good pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering and faces up...
WECT
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been confirmed killed and two injured after a wreck that occurred around 5:37 p.m. on US-17 North between Brunswick Community College and Randolphville Road. According to State Highway Patrol, the driver of one of the vehicles, a red Grand Cherokee, was killed after...
WECT
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st, the Oak Island Police Department responded to a 911 call for a welfare check on Minnesota Drive in Oak Island. When officers arrived 50-year-old Tina Sedberry Carlton was found with a stab wound and pronounced dead on...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous developments at home, tropics continue to stir
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with a gradual brightening and warming trend. Expect high temperatures within a few degrees of 74 Wednesday, 79 Thursday, and 82 Friday. With dry skies and comfortable humidity levels, nights ought to stay crisp through the period.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Bridge remains closed
SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
