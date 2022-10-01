ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Sherri
3d ago

They should use the Bank of America Bldg downtown to house them and put a permanent displacement center as well in order to train and aid the reassimilation process. They could also incorporate CFCC to aid them into attaining education, the public library to aide them into accessing job readiness skills.

Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriffs’ Association; remains in office

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene resigned from the N.C. Sheriffs’ Association last week after its executive committee voted to hold a hearing into statements he reportedly made in a 2019 recorded phone conversation. Greene remains in office as sheriff. The association “is aware of racially-charged comments allegedly made by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling land without owner’s permission

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
BOLIVIA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Police asking for help identifying alleged hair clippers thief

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say stole $400 worth of clippers and trimmers last week. The alleged theft took place on September 29th at Sally Beauty Supply on New Pointe Boulevard. Witnesses say he left the scene in...
LELAND, NC
WECT

One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st, the Oak Island Police Department responded to a 911 call for a welfare check on Minnesota Drive in Oak Island. When officers arrived 50-year-old Tina Sedberry Carlton was found with a stab wound and pronounced dead on...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: gorgeous developments at home, tropics continue to stir

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with a gradual brightening and warming trend. Expect high temperatures within a few degrees of 74 Wednesday, 79 Thursday, and 82 Friday. With dry skies and comfortable humidity levels, nights ought to stay crisp through the period.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Bridge remains closed

SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
