Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne get caught up in an altercation with the paparazzi
Suicide Squad cast mates and best friends Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne were involved in a violent incident with the paparazzi in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the weekend. According to TMZ, on early Sunday morning, after a night out, an Argentinian paparazzo harassed the two actresses as they were getting into an Uber from a restaurant in the La Boca neighborhood. Startled by the photographer, the Uber driver is said to have started driving with Delevigne inside the car, but Robbie only halfway in.
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne caught in ‘punch-up’ that ended with arrests of two filmmakers
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were caught in an alleged “punch-up” that ended with two filmmakers being arrested and appearing in court. The incident happened after actress Margot, 32, and supermodel Cara, 30, had finished eating at the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires at 3am on Sunday (02.10.22) when a paparazzi tried to take their photo.
Coldplay's Chris Martin battling 'serious' lung infection
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been diagnosed with a "serious" lung infection. A representative for the group took to social media on Tuesday to share that the musician was unwell, and as a result, won't be able to perform for several weeks. "Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has...
Danish queen 'sorry' after stripping grandchildren of their royal titles
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has apologized for stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles after public outcry from members of her family. In a statement on Monday, the queen acknowledged that the decision had led to "strong reactions" and said she was sorry, but doubled down on her move to streamline the country’s monarchy.
