Danish Queen says she’s ‘sorry’ for stripping grandchildren of royal titles
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has apologized after removing the royal titles of four of her eight grandchildren. She’s not changing her mind about the move, however. The 82-year-old monarch, who earlier this year celebrated half a century on the throne, announced on Thursday that from next year the children of her younger son, Prince Joachim, will no longer be known as prince and princess.
