Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Kentucky-Mississippi State game to be a night game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Night games at Kroger Field are becoming a weekly event. The SEC announced Monday afternoon that Kentucky’s home game against Mississippi State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The MSU game will mark Kentucky’s fourth home game this season to be...
kentuckytoday.com
Deep WKU squad facing challenging 2022-23 schedule
BOWLING GREEN (KT) – With likely his deepest and most talented team in his seven years as Western Kentucky University, coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers will face the likes of Louisville, South Carolina, and in-state rival Eastern Kentucky on the road this season. The Hilltoppers’ schedule, which features...
aseaofblue.com
Karter Knox schedules visits to Kentucky and Louisville
John Calipari has been busy working on the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2024 recruiting class, and they are going to have one of the best players in the class on campus soon. Karter Knox is the younger brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox and is ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the class, according to 247 Sports’ Composite.
gobigbluecountry.com
John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule
The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
UK men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been set. Along with the 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule announced last month, the Wildcats will play 13 nonconference contests, along with a pair of exhibitions. Every UK game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS...
aseaofblue.com
2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule set
The 2022-23 Kentucky basketball schedule has been released!. The schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games vs. Missouri Western State on Oct. 30 and Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Missouri Western State, a Division II program, will present a homecoming for several former Wildcats. The Griffons are coached by former Kentucky manager Will Martin with Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson serving as assistants.
lakercountry.com
Late UK/Laurel County Great Lisa Collins to be Honored on December 10th
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYT 27
WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project
5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide. 5 people injured after ambulance and pickup truck collide. Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT. Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is quarterfinalist in national contest. Fmr. Scott Co. coroner...
WTVQ
Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
WTVQ
Sawyer’s officially opens in new location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular lexington restaurant that’s been closed for more than a year is reopening in a new location. A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday at the new Sawyer’s Downtown Grill and Bar, which is now located in the city center at 140 West Main Street, not far from its prior location.
middlesboronews.com
Big Blue Madness is a sellout
It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
WKYT 27
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police say they are investigating a serious crash on campus Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Rd. and Alumni Dr. Police say it involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the...
wymt.com
I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 9:00 a.m. UPDATE***. Officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department confirmed all lanes of I-75 are now open following a semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. We are following reports of a semi-truck crash on I-75. Mount Vernon Fire Department officials said I-75...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Squeezing out a few more nice days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will be pretty nice across Kentucky. You shouldn’t have much to worry about through the middle of the week. Each day our temperatures will run warmer than the day before it. That should push highs in the low, mid, and upper-70s by Thursday. Sunshine should be out in full force until that point.
WKYT 27
Campaign signs at the center of Ky. State Senate race kerfuffle
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Stolen campaign signs have taken center stage in a Kentucky State Senate race. Two candidates in District 20 are now making accusations against each other. John Sower is the former mayor of Frankfort and the Franklin County chairman of the Gex “Jay” Williams campaign....
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
WTVQ
House fire displaces parents, three kids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
Comments / 0