LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will be pretty nice across Kentucky. You shouldn’t have much to worry about through the middle of the week. Each day our temperatures will run warmer than the day before it. That should push highs in the low, mid, and upper-70s by Thursday. Sunshine should be out in full force until that point.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO