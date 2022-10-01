15 JARC Clients Will Walk the Runway at The Addison in Boca Raton to Benefit JARC’s Adult Day Training Program. Boca Raton, FL – It’s time for another fun-filled and heartwarming event presented by JARC Florida! “A Fashion Show with Heart!” will be held at The Addison’s courtyard in Boca where guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from aho! Atelier & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. The JARC FL Clients will strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO