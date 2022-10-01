Read full article on original website
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
cw34.com
Affordable housing bond for teachers, nurses other essential workers in Palm Beach County
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Affordable housing in Palm Beach County is hard to find. In November, voters will be asked if they want to approve a $200 million housing bond to underwrite a massive housing project county leaders say will significantly help nurses, teachers, first responders and essential workers afford to live.
tamaractalk.com
Candidate Jenna Hague Discusses Issues Ahead of State House District 96 Election
While voters prepare to voice their choice for governor, house representative, and senator, one race close to home is getting a little more attention. The 96th district — formerly 97 –includes parts of Coral Springs, Tamarac, and Sunrise. The state legislature removed Plantation from the boundaries following redistricting.
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
miamionthecheap.com
Free live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale is featuring Krush Party Band as part of Sunday By The Shore fun. Entertainment is 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on October 9, 2022, and entry is free. Las Olas Oceanside Park, or LOOP, is at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
Click10.com
Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir
MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
Stop the presses! We have an update on what the heck is going on with Jeff Greene's towers
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. There's just so much to chat about after what happened last week; unfinished towers in West Palm Beach, new stores at The Mall at Wellington Green, Mar-a-Lago's true value...hmm, what else, what else, oh, and a frickin' unfathomable Category 4 hurricane that has forever changed the southwest coast of the Sunshine State and killed scores of people.
Coral Springs Social Studies Teacher Honored for Inventive Work
Annejeanette Washington Collins, a social studies teacher at Ramblewood Middle School, has won a prestigious teaching award for her innovative work in the classroom. Collins was named winner of the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida Social Studies Teacher of the Year for Middle School award, Broward County Public Schools announced Monday.
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.
A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County
October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?
WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families
Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper.
bocaratontribune.com
It’s a Fashion Show with Heart! Boca Raton Fashion Show Features Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities
15 JARC Clients Will Walk the Runway at The Addison in Boca Raton to Benefit JARC’s Adult Day Training Program. Boca Raton, FL – It’s time for another fun-filled and heartwarming event presented by JARC Florida! “A Fashion Show with Heart!” will be held at The Addison’s courtyard in Boca where guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from aho! Atelier & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. The JARC FL Clients will strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon.
Former Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Criminally Charged in Guns Case
The former principal of Somerset Parkland Academy has been charged with multiple crimes in the guns scandal that roiled the school earlier this year. Geyler Castro, who administrators reassigned from her position in August, illegally brought two guns and ammunition magazines into the school on June 2, then lied to investigators about the crime, court records allege.
Click10.com
Pembroke Park Police Department officially launches
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Pembroke Park Police Department officially took over law enforcement duties in the town on Friday. A ceremony at town hall that swore in 11 officers was held on Wednesday to mark the occasion. Officers showed off new uniforms and police vehicles. The mayor and...
High-end sports bar scraps original plan, instead moving to new location
A new sports bar coming soon to Delray Beach will get to stay open after midnight. It'll just have to do it someplace else.
