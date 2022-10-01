ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

Candidate Jenna Hague Discusses Issues Ahead of State House District 96 Election

While voters prepare to voice their choice for governor, house representative, and senator, one race close to home is getting a little more attention. The 96th district — formerly 97 –includes parts of Coral Springs, Tamarac, and Sunrise. The state legislature removed Plantation from the boundaries following redistricting.
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tamarac, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Government
miamionthecheap.com

Free live music at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale is featuring Krush Party Band as part of Sunday By The Shore fun. Entertainment is 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on October 9, 2022, and entry is free. Las Olas Oceanside Park, or LOOP, is at 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir

MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Gomez
Palm Beach Daily News

Stop the presses! We have an update on what the heck is going on with Jeff Greene's towers

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. There's just so much to chat about after what happened last week; unfinished towers in West Palm Beach, new stores at The Mall at Wellington Green, Mar-a-Lago's true value...hmm, what else, what else, oh, and a frickin' unfathomable Category 4 hurricane that has forever changed the southwest coast of the Sunshine State and killed scores of people.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yom Kippur#Food Stamps#Arts Crafts#Reminders#Mayor#The City Commission
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new car dealership was denied by Delray Beach. The developer is hoping the courts will save the project.

A developer spent $10 million on a piece of land in Delray Beach with big plans of opening a brand new car dealership along Federal Highway. Those plans are on life support, though, after the City Commission quashed the proposal in September. Now, the developer is hoping the courts will step in and keep the proposal alive. The developer, ABC JC Auto Imports LLC, has filed a petition for a ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County

October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What does Mark Bellissimo's 'Equestrian Village' plan, or 'Wellington 3.0,' look like?

WELLINGTON — Mark Bellisimo said his new master plan to build a resort-like "village" in Wellington's equestrian preserve would rival the Colorado towns of Aspen and Vail and translate their ski concept to golf-cart accessible residences with "world-class" amenities. "I don't think we're changing the fabric of Wellington," Bellissimo said. "We want to be respectful to...
WELLINGTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bocaratontribune.com

It’s a Fashion Show with Heart! Boca Raton Fashion Show Features Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities

15 JARC Clients Will Walk the Runway at The Addison in Boca Raton to Benefit JARC’s Adult Day Training Program. Boca Raton, FL – It’s time for another fun-filled and heartwarming event presented by JARC Florida! “A Fashion Show with Heart!” will be held at The Addison’s courtyard in Boca where guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from aho! Atelier & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. The JARC FL Clients will strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon.
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

Former Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Criminally Charged in Guns Case

The former principal of Somerset Parkland Academy has been charged with multiple crimes in the guns scandal that roiled the school earlier this year. Geyler Castro, who administrators reassigned from her position in August, illegally brought two guns and ammunition magazines into the school on June 2, then lied to investigators about the crime, court records allege.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Pembroke Park Police Department officially launches

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Pembroke Park Police Department officially took over law enforcement duties in the town on Friday. A ceremony at town hall that swore in 11 officers was held on Wednesday to mark the occasion. Officers showed off new uniforms and police vehicles. The mayor and...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy