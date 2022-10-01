Read full article on original website
Senate moves to advance bill to prevent government shutdown
Washington — The Senate on Tuesday is set to begin the process to pass a stopgap measure to keep federal agencies operating ahead of Friday's deadline to avert a partial government shutdown, a bill that faces headwinds due to the inclusion of a proposal spearheaded by Sen. Joe Manchin.Democratic appropriators on Monday night unveiled their 237-page bill, known as a continuing resolution, that would maintain current funding levels through Dec. 16 and includes a provision to hasten federal environmental reviews of energy and natural resource projects. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, has pushed the plan and was promised a...
MedicalXpress
9/11 survivors upset latest legislation doesn't include $3B for World Trade Center health program funding gap
By a vote of 400–31, the "Fairness for 9/11 Families Act" was approved by the House on Friday, leaving many survivors and responders wondering why a similar bill is not advancing to shore up their underfunded health program. As House leaders advanced a nearly $3 billion measure to level...
Controversial ARPA funding bill with ban on gender-affirming care at OU Health passes Senate and House
OU Health would need to stop performing gender-affirming procedures on minors in order to receive $39 million for a new pediatric mental health facility.
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
House Democrats pass police funding bills despite divisions
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday pushed through a long-sought policing and public safety package after overcoming internal differences on legislation they plan to make central to their election-year pitch. The package of four bills passed in succession — all with bipartisan support — and headed to the...
EPA ignored Trump’s personnel order so federal workers wouldn’t be ‘upset,' says watchdog
A government watchdog says the Environmental Protection Agency purposefully ignored an executive order from former President Donald Trump to restructure the federal workforce because EPA employees would have been "upset." Just before Trump left office, he signed an executive order creating a new classification of federal employee known as Schedule...
Senate passes short-term government funding bill to avert shutdown
The United States Senate passed legislation to avert a government shutdown after more than a dozen Republicans crossed party lines during the vote. The bill now heads to the House.
Nearly Half Of Women Would Quit Work Over Employer's Position On Abortion: Poll
The death of Roe v. Wade is "clouding" women's economic futures, warned the survey's chief data scientist.
House Republicans want to cancel Biden's push to make it easier for the IRS to go after tax cheats and send out refunds more quickly
The House GOP released their policy pitch for what they want to do if they win Congress, breaking with McConnell and Senate Republicans.
Republican legislators offer opposition to cannabis legislation
Rep. Sabi 'Doc' Kumar (R-Springfield) and Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) are two of many Republicans against recreational cannabis in the state of Tennessee.
Washington Examiner
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote
West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator won’t have access to Senate offices and can’t participate in legislative meetings after the Senate on Tuesday ruled he made a frivolous ethics complaint against a fellow lawmaker in retaliation for sanctions he received earlier this year. By...
US News and World Report
Temporary Government Funding Bill Headed for Passage in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill to fund U.S. government activities through Dec. 16 gained enough votes in the Senate to pass with voting continuing on Thursday, as Congress faced a midnight Friday deadline with the start of a new fiscal year. Passage of the bill would send it to the...
Crapo, Risch Back Bill to Defund Schools That Permit Students to Hide Gender Identity From Parents
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho's U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have joined in co-sponsoring S. 4892, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which Crapo's office says would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.
U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill
WASHINGTON — A small group of U.S. Senate Republicans sought to draw attention to U.S. crime rates Wednesday, saying they plan to introduce a bill that would direct more resources to state and local police departments as well as require the Government Accountability Office to study the amount of time it takes crime labs to […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans pan Democrats on crime, say they’ll introduce their own bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
More data needed to tackle systemic racism by police: UN experts
A dearth of data in many countries on the race and ethnicity of people arrested or killed by police presents a major barrier to tackling systemic racism, UN investigators warned Monday. The team of three independent investigators were presenting their first report to the rights council since it appointed them last year, with a broad mandate to investigate racism by police worldwide.
thefreshtoast.com
GOP Lawmaker Questions MMJ Legalization, Calls It ‘Stepping Stone’ To Recreational Use
“…I’m certainly opposed to recreational marijuana,” he said. “I think our General Assembly is pretty much opposed to it because it adds another drug to the streets.”. Tennessee, one of several states where only CBD oil is legal, has seen its fair share of legislative action...
NM lawmakers to weigh harassment investigations in the Roundhouse next week
The harassment complaint filed against Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto might’ve stalled, but the effort to reform how these things play out could be starting soon. Next week, legislators will be in Santa Fe for a public meeting of the interim Legislative Council Committee, composed of 36 elected officials from the state Senate and House of Representatives.
The Senate Just Quietly Passed a Major Climate Treaty
What if the Senate passed an international climate treaty—a pact so powerful that it could avert nearly 1 degree Fahrenheit of global warming—and nobody noticed?. That’s more or less what happened a week ago. Last Wednesday, the Senate ratified the Kigali Amendment, a treaty that will phase out the world’s use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, a climate pollutant used as an industrial refrigerant and in sprayable consumer products. Because HFCs are hundreds of thousands of times more potent at capturing heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, the Kigali Amendment, which has already been adopted by 137 countries, is the most significant environmental treaty that the United States has joined in at least a decade.
