Augusta Free Press
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party to light up Charlottesville for three shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at...
pagevalleynews.com
Heritage Festival celebrates 20 years
October 5, 1989 — The 20th anniversary of the Page County Heritage Festival will this Saturday and Sunday offer another glimpse of the county’s pioneer past. The event at the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray features arts and crafts demonstrations, displays and sales, traditional music and dancing, a historic home tour, an antique steam and gasoline engine show, a chili cook-off and an abundance of home- cooked foods.
realcrozetva.com
2022 Fall Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival
The twice-a-year “one of the great things about Crozet” is this weekend. CROZET, VA Over 120 Artists and Exhibitors are coming back to Crozet Park for the 42nd Annual Crozet Fall Arts and Crafts Festival! Recognized as one of the region’s leading fine arts and craft shows, the Crozet Arts & Craft Festival will be held rain or shine Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th from 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday. The event is family and pet-friendly.
Animal believed to be locally extinct found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years
A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
pagevalleynews.com
Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback
Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback, of Shenandoah, passed into eternal life October 3, 2022. She was born March 25, 1942, and was the oldest child of the late Bertram Wilson Kite, Sr. and Edith Arbutus Dovel Kite. On September 23, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Harry Franklin Louderback who...
pagevalleynews.com
Big manhunt
October 4, 1962 — A large posse of state and local police, aided by dogs from the Culpeper station were combing the hills in the Cubbage Hollow section yesterday in a vain search for Earl Smelser, a fugitive from justice and, it is believed, the source of a shot fired Tuesday at state police patrolling in the neighborhood of Smelser’s home.
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
pagevalleynews.com
A sad tragedy
October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
pagevalleynews.com
Robert Lee ‘Bobby’ Breeden
Robert “Bobby” Lee Breeden, 78, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Breeden was born March 29, 1944, in Page County and was the son of the late Vernon and Gertie Meadows Breeden. He grew up in Jollett Hollow and enjoyed hunting, gardening and working on cars.
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
pagevalleynews.com
U.S. Air Force, Heritage of America wind section making tour stop in Luray Saturday, Oct. 8 at PAL
LURAY — This Saturday night, Performing Arts of Luray (PAL) will host members of the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band for a live musical performance in downtown Luray. More specifically, the Heritage Winds Dectet will be performing the wind component of works by Schubert and Stravinsky...
pagevalleynews.com
Steve Alan Clatterbuck
Steve Alan Clatterbuck, 60, of Sperryville, Va. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1962. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Sperryville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray,...
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
wmra.org
How does redistricting affect Virginia's elections this year... and next?
A listener near Charlottesville asked WMRA about the effect of redistricting on this year’s Congressional election. As it turns out, the implications will be felt this year, and next. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Virginia’s new district lines will likely not play a major role in the outcome of...
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
pagevalleynews.com
Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer
Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer, 71, of Timberville, Va. passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1951. The family will hold visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 E. Main St. in Luray. A funeral service...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC
Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
West Virginia school employee injured by ‘student in crisis,’ flown to hospital
UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been […]
staffordsheriff.com
Cross Customer Confined
An irate patron at a North Stafford business was arrested last night for several offenses and shouted his way into jail. On October 1st at 9:13 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen and Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to a disturbance at Caspian Auto Motors in the 3900 block of U.S. 1. Evidence revealed Timothy Johnson, 29, of Fredericksburg balled his fists and lunged toward an employee during a dispute outside the dealership.
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
