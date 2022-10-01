ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Heritage Festival celebrates 20 years

October 5, 1989 — The 20th anniversary of the Page County Heritage Festival will this Saturday and Sunday offer another glimpse of the county’s pioneer past. The event at the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray features arts and crafts demonstrations, displays and sales, traditional music and dancing, a historic home tour, an antique steam and gasoline engine show, a chili cook-off and an abundance of home- cooked foods.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
realcrozetva.com

2022 Fall Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival

The twice-a-year “one of the great things about Crozet” is this weekend. CROZET, VA Over 120 Artists and Exhibitors are coming back to Crozet Park for the 42nd Annual Crozet Fall Arts and Crafts Festival! Recognized as one of the region’s leading fine arts and craft shows, the Crozet Arts & Craft Festival will be held rain or shine Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th from 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday. The event is family and pet-friendly.
CROZET, VA
Luray, VA
Virginia Entertainment
pagevalleynews.com

Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback

Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback, of Shenandoah, passed into eternal life October 3, 2022. She was born March 25, 1942, and was the oldest child of the late Bertram Wilson Kite, Sr. and Edith Arbutus Dovel Kite. On September 23, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart Harry Franklin Louderback who...
SHENANDOAH, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Big manhunt

October 4, 1962 — A large posse of state and local police, aided by dogs from the Culpeper station were combing the hills in the Cubbage Hollow section yesterday in a vain search for Earl Smelser, a fugitive from justice and, it is believed, the source of a shot fired Tuesday at state police patrolling in the neighborhood of Smelser’s home.
CULPEPER, VA
pagevalleynews.com

A sad tragedy

October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
LURAY, VA
James Doohan
pagevalleynews.com

Robert Lee ‘Bobby’ Breeden

Robert “Bobby” Lee Breeden, 78, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Breeden was born March 29, 1944, in Page County and was the son of the late Vernon and Gertie Meadows Breeden. He grew up in Jollett Hollow and enjoyed hunting, gardening and working on cars.
ELKTON, VA
PWLiving

Fall Festivals in Prince William

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Steve Alan Clatterbuck

Steve Alan Clatterbuck, 60, of Sperryville, Va. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1962. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Sperryville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray,...
SPERRYVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer

Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer, 71, of Timberville, Va. passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1951. The family will hold visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 E. Main St. in Luray. A funeral service...
TIMBERVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC

Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Cross Customer Confined

An irate patron at a North Stafford business was arrested last night for several offenses and shouted his way into jail. On October 1st at 9:13 p.m. Deputy K.L. Steffenhagen and Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to a disturbance at Caspian Auto Motors in the 3900 block of U.S. 1. Evidence revealed Timothy Johnson, 29, of Fredericksburg balled his fists and lunged toward an employee during a dispute outside the dealership.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

