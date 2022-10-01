Read full article on original website
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Wave 3
Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
WLKY.com
Jury recommends 60-year sentence for man convicted in 2021 double shooting in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury is recommending a 60-year sentence for a man convicted in a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Rai Antez Shackles was found guilty Monday of assault, wanton endangerment and other charges. In the player above you can get a look at the shooting scene...
wdrb.com
'Not who my husband is' | Wife of suspect in Nelson County police shooting said he belongs in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic violence suspect, who is accused of attempted murder of Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies, was in court on Tuesday. Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. As Curtis faced a judge,...
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
wdrb.com
Teen shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
Wave 3
Louisville man wanted on murder charge arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted on a murder charge was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
Wave 3
Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
spectrumnews1.com
12 people have died in custody at Louisville's jail over last 10 months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twelve people have now died while in custody of Louisville's Department of Corrections since Nov. 2021. The ACLU of Kentucky confirmed the latest death during a press conference on Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Twelve people have died while in custody of Louisville's Department of...
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
wdrb.com
2 arrested after man shot in back at Crestwood apartment complex Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Crestwood early Sunday evening. Police were called to the Crestview Apartments near the 6800 block of Crestview Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 on reports of a shooting. That's not far from Highway 22.
Wave 3
Activists call for massive changes at LMDC after 12th inmate death in a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the ACLU and other local activist groups set up in front the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, they began talking about the 11 deaths inside the jail within the last year. In the middle of their protest, a press release from the jail announced a twelfth person to join that tragic list.
WANE-TV
Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 51-year-old shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified Martin Polk. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers found...
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 51-year-old killed in Park Duvalle
The man who was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial report in the player above. Marlin Polk, 51, was shot multiple times in what the coroner called a homicide. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. when...
clayconews.com
A LOUISVILLE MAN WANTED FOR MURDER ARRESTED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON INTERSTATE 71 IN HENRY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HENRY COUNTY, KY – Kentucky State Police Is reporting that on Sunday October 2, 2022 at approximately 1:37 A.M. a KSP Post 5 Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger in the area of the 26 mile marker on Interstate 71 in Henry County after observing a traffic infraction.
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
