ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 5

HEARTLESS ASS
4d ago

10 year sentence😂🤣the days of paying for your crime are obviously over. She's probably at the waffle house.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wanted on murder charge arrested in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted on a murder charge was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Brain Injury#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#University Hospital
spectrumnews1.com

12 people have died in custody at Louisville's jail over last 10 months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twelve people have now died while in custody of Louisville's Department of Corrections since Nov. 2021. The ACLU of Kentucky confirmed the latest death during a press conference on Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Twelve people have died while in custody of Louisville's Department of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
PAOLI, IN
Wave 3

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 51-year-old killed in Park Duvalle

The man who was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial report in the player above. Marlin Polk, 51, was shot multiple times in what the coroner called a homicide. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man seriously injured in moped crash

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - One man from Southern Indiana was sent to a Louisville, Ky. hospital with serious injuries after a moped crash on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Madison on County Road 400 North, according to the Indiana State Police. Early investigation revealed a moped,...
MADISON, IN
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy