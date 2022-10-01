WILLIAMS COUNTY COMISSIONERS: Consulting Firm To Review/Analyze Williams County JFS Operations & Procedures

Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Supportive Relationship Between City & School District Publicly Assured
STRONG CITY/STRONG SCHOOLS … Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Troy Armstrong introduced the new school treasurer, John Kahmann, to Wauseon City Council at the October 3, 2022 council meeting. Mr. Kahmann is seen here sharing a little about his goals. Mr. Armstrong also took the opportunity to assure the community that the city and school district may not always agree but they do work together, cooperate, and support each other. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Hiring During Special Meeting
The Edgerton Village Council special meeting of September 27 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from council president Tom Karnes. All six council members, Karnes, Pam Wampler, Leslie VanAusdale, Jason Gruver, Chuck Wallace and Sharon Blinzler.''
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON SCHOOL BOARD: Board Accepts Retirement Of Jenni Heisler & Approves Hiring Of Ken Cronin
PROGRESSING THROUGH MEETING … Edgerton School Board members (left to right) Amanda Giesige, Bill Swank, Lyn Bowsher, Superintendent Kermit Riehle, Bob Siebenaler, Nick Hug, and Treasurer Bill Blakeley. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton School Board meeting of September 29 began with the Pledge of Allegiance. All five...
WANE-TV
Allen County Department of Health approves reopening of Golden Corral after closing restaurant due to cockroaches
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health (DOH) reopened the Golden Corral in Fort Wayne off Lima Road after briefly closing the restaurant Tuesday due to finding cockroaches in multiple areas of the restaurant, according to DOH documents. The DOH said it received a complaint...
thevillagereporter.com
Das Essen Haus Café Open For Business In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners Brandon and Becky Rhodes, together with their children, family members, Manager Carrie Krasula, and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce representatives and members stand together for a ribbon cutting in front of the new Das Essen Haus Café in Wauseon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILlIPS, STAFF) The...
13abc.com
Ordinance on unlawful discrimination to be introduced to BG City Council
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s City Council meeting will have an ordinance read concerning unlawful discrimination on Monday. Councilperson Nick Rubando will be introducing the ordinance that will prevent the discrimination of people due to their own sexual or reproductive health decisions. This includes, but is not...
Juror no-shows will get judicial ‘invitation’
LIMA — For the second time in as many weeks some Allen County residents will be receiving special invitations from Allen County Common Pleas Judge Terri Kohlrieser to join her for a little chat. Some 70 potential jurors were summoned to appear at the Allen County Justice Center on...
Produce from Michigan farm using untreated human waste declared public health risk
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Toledoan runs into issues during citywide water meter upgrade
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced plans back in July to upgrade thousands of home water meters to a new smart system to prevent inaccurate water bills. The installation was promised to be free, quick and unintrusive. However, Brittni Riggs, a mother of five in west Toledo,...
thevillagereporter.com
Arrest Made Concerning Fatal Camp Michindoh Boat Accident In Rural Hillsdale
HILLSDALE — Authorities have arrested a Hillsdale man in connection with a fatal boating accident at Camp Michindoh this summer. Matthew John Kovacic, 25, was arrested Oct. 3 by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on one count of marine safety — negligent crippling or death. The rare...
WANE-TV
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for passing bad checks. The judge suspended 170 days of the sentence and granted him work release upon conditions established by the sheriff’s department. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic, was remanded to the WORTH Center for...
Crime Victim Services warns of scammers
LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams. According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
13abc.com
I-Team: Federal investigation into local check washing scam
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal investigation is now under way into that check washing scam the I-Team has been telling you about all week. People in our area are out tens of thousands of dollars. That coming as we’ve found at least 3 families victimized by this and the pattern is sounding too familiar.
bgindependentmedia.org
Jackpot – Nearly $41 million spent on lottery and scratch off chances in Wood County in 2021
Nearly $41 million was spent by people hoping to hit the jackpot with state lottery tickets and scratch off cards in Wood County in 2021. Averaged out, that’s $389 for every adult in the county. Given that between 5% and 20% of Wood County residents purchase Ohio lottery products on a monthly basis, the amount spent by those who gamble is considerably higher.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
wtvbam.com
SEKISUI Voltek to Build Second Plant in Coldwater
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – SEKISUI Voltek, LLC announced on Monday they has received Board approval from its parent company, SEKISUI Chemical, LTD, to move forward with a $39 million investment to expand operations of the Coldwater manufacturing facility with the addition of a second plant. The new plant will...
