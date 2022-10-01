Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Onalaska stays in the MVC race with a 2-1 win over Tomah
The Onalaska Hilltoppers hosted the Tomah Timberwolves for an MVC boys’ soccer match. Onalaska got the win 2-1. The Hilltoppers trail La Crosse Central by 2 points in the conference standings with 1 game left to go. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
news8000.com
La Crosse Central continues unbeaten season with 2-0 win over Holmen
La Crosse Central put their unbeaten season on the line as they traveled to Holmen to take on the Vikings. Central came into the game with a 1-point lead over Holmen in the MVC standings. Central got the win 2-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
news8000.com
Westby survives five-set thriller against West Salem, improves to 20-1 on the season
The Westby Volleyball team faced its toughest challenge of the season on Tuesday night, but the Norse rallied in the fifth set by scoring five unanswered points and surviving a thriller against conference foe West Salem. The two teams traded blows over the first four sets. The Panthers landed the...
news8000.com
Aquinas continues to roll as Blugolds take down Logan in conference play
The Aquinas volleyball team remained just a game behind Holmen in the MVC after the Blugolds took care of Logan in four sets on Tuesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
news8000.com
George E. Brown, Jr.
George E. Brown, Jr, 86, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Eagle Crest South of La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, on October 17, 1935 to George and Augusta (Schade) Brown. He married Margaret Losen on November 24, 1951 at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
news8000.com
Marlyn Joan Pohlman
Marlyn Joan Pohlman, age 93 of Caledonia, Mn passed away on Sept. 29, 2022 at Green Lea Manor Senior Living. She was born on July 9, 1929 in La Crosse, WI to William and Helen (Paudler) Tietze. She attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, WI. Before she was married, she worked at Batavian Bank in La Crosse, WI. On Sept. 4, 1954 She married Arthur Pohlman. He preceded her in death on Mar. 21, 2006.
news8000.com
Michael John Kapustik
Michael (Mike) John Kapustik died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI. He was born on September 23, 1945, in Winona, MN to Paul and Barbara Kapustik, where he resided his entire life. He spent many years as a construction worker and took pride in a hard days’ work. Mike was an avid Vikings fan and often wore the purple. They gave him a win on the day of his passing.
Sparta massage therapist asks for preliminary hearing
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–The Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female clients wants a preliminary hearing. This means the prosecution must show a reason to believe Ethan Karls probably committed a felony. The 30-year-old is charged with assaulting four female clients during the time he worked at Peak Performance Chiropractic. Karls is currently free on bond. He called into...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Onalaska convicted murderer parole, traffic cams, political ads on “crime”
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent the majority of the show discussing...
news8000.com
Cardinal Glass Industries of Tomah adds new facility
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County business is expanding. Monday marked the grand opening of Cardinal Glass Industries expanded building. The Tomah business is not only bigger, the facility includes new technology. Cardinal makes insulated glass for windows and this kind of work can lead to on-the-job injuries.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Evers’ DOC Admits Placing ‘Meat Hook Killer’ in Daycare, Moves Him to La Crosse Hotel
The Department of Corrections, which is under the authority of Gov. Tony Evers, now confirms they put a paroled rapist/strangler in an unregistered daycare. After we exposed it, they made him move. Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections has suddenly moved the infamous “meat hook killer,” Terrance Shaw, into a La...
cwbradio.com
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
cwbradio.com
Stevens Point Man Arrested for Drug Charges in Marshfield
A Stevens Point man was arrested for drug charges in Marshfield. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 10:15am on Sunday, a traffic stop was conducted and K9 Zso was utilized and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and 341.3 grams of Marijuana was located.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
