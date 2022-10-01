ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Parents Go Through Dyslexia Simulation

(ABC 6 News) – Parents in Rochester got to experience what life with dyslexia in a classroom setting is like. The Reading Center held a ‘Dyslexia Simulation’ event. Dividing participants into four groups, to simulate four different subjects. Teachers in the simulation were told to teach a class at what is considered a regular pace for students. But the parents where all given specific obstacles, similar to what a student with dyslexia would deal with.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

The Creepy Dolls return to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The History Center of Olmsted County announced the return of the Creepy Doll contest. The History Center says this year’s exhibit features a take on “cult cinema,” paying homage to the theater experience of yesteryear. Visitors will have the opportunity to play...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people

(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County identifies racism as a public health issue

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution identifying racism as a widespread public health issue Tuesday. The 135-page report is the culmination of two years of research into systemic racism in Olmsted County. The board of commissioners asked for this report to act as a roadmap towards a healthier, more equitable community.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Local brewery giving back to community and planning expansion

(ABC 6 News) – South x SouthEast Minnesota Brewing Co. has a unique way of giving back to the community. This brewery is taking recycling and waste management to a whole new level. Tuesday morning, Senator Amy Klobuchar even stopped by to check out just how well the business...
PINE ISLAND, MN
KAAL-TV

Closer to peak color

More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

18 hole golf course to stay at Soldier’s Field for 5 years

(ABC 6 News) – Golfers who enjoy teeing off at Soldier’s Field can breathe a sigh of relief. The city had been considering reducing the size of the course or eliminating it. But a decision Tuesday evening by the park board means the course will stay just as it is – at least for a little while.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Trial scheduled for Austin murder suspect

(ABC 6 News) – Mower County Court scheduled a jury trial for Me’darian Mcgruder, the suspect in the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Gills. Mcgruder was arrested in Mississippi in the summer of 2021 and was extradited to Minnesota in October.
AUSTIN, MN

