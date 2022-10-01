Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Costume for Deadpool 3 in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
ComicBook
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Artist Reveals Image of Daniel Craig's Cut Illuminati Character
While it has been months since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first debuted in theaters, elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry continue to be debated about to this day. The film, which took a wild trip through the Marvel multiverse, was chock-full of cameos from surprising actors and characters, who fans might not have necessarily expected to see in live-action. Even then, there's still a lot of intrigue around one of the cameos that didn't make it into the film — Balder the Brave, the brother of Thor Odinson, a character that Marvel might have been wanting Daniel Craig to play. While that didn't come to pass, a new piece of art shared by concept artist Daniel Warner reveals what that could have looked like.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
ComicBook
DC Titans Reveals First Look at Brother Blood in Season 4
This isn't the first time fans have seen Joseph Morgan in the role of Brother Blood, the villain from the upcoming, fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, but today, the official social media accounts for the show dropped a first look at the Brother Blood costume, complete with concept art that depicts Morgan in the suit, with a closer look at concept art and props that make up the "bone" parts of the Brother Blood costume, which looks more like its comic book counterpart than the Scarecrow-inspired version played by Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro in the second season of Arrow.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases New Trailer Released as Tickets Go on Sale
Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as tickets are now on sale for the next film installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie sees the nation of Wakanda reeling from the death of the Black Panther, T'Challa (following Chadwick Boseman's death, the actor who played T'Challa in the MCU in 2020). At the same time, Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) emerges from his undersea kingdom of Atlantis with designs for the surface world. It is up to Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Dora Milaje, and new heroes such as Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne, who is set to reprise the role as the lead of Marvel Studios' upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+) to ensure Wakanda's future.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Isn't Fighting for Marvel Roles Anymore After Failed Cable Bid
Like a lot of big Hollywood stars, Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang was in the conversation about who should play Cable in Deadpool 2 -- but after years of answering the same questions over and over, the actor says he is done talking to fans and reporters about whether he will ever get a Marvel role. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Lang declined to address fan-casting that pitted him against Harrison Ford for the role of "Thunderbolt" Ross, a character previously played by the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He cited one half-hearted "yeah, sure" kind of tweet about whether he would like to play Cable as the impetus.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Director Says You Can Jump in Without Seeing Any Other MCU Movies
This weekend, Marvel Studios finally dives headfirst into the world of horror with the release of Werewolf by Night. The special presentation, being released on Disney+, introduces beloved Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and the titular Werewolf, all in an effort to begin building the corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Legion of Monsters can exist. The black-and-white special is modeled after classic monster movies, making it the most unique entry in the MCU to-date. It's also one of the few MCU titles that requires absolutely no knowledge of anything else in the franchise.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director on Namor's Comic-Accurate Look
Despite being one of Marvel's oldest characters, Prince Namor has yet to be introduced in live-action. That all changes when Tenoch Huerta picks up the mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month. As seen in the sequel's two teasers so far, the version of Namor that will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look incredibly comic-accurate. According to Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler, that's entirely be design. The filmmaker took to one recent interview to say filmmakers have to "lean into" the source material when developing Marvel pictures.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: It Was Kevin Feige's Idea to Introduce Man-Thing
Man-Thing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely thanks to the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise. Michael Giacchino, the composer making his Marvel directorial debut with Werewolf by Night, says it was entirely Kevin Feige's idea to include the fan-favorite Marvel horror character in the Halloween special. "It was...
ComicBook
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
ComicBook
The Big Bang Theory Stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Address Their Behind-the-Scenes Romance
The Big Bang Theory lit up the sitcom world for over a decade, thanks in part to its lovable ensemble cast. The long-running CBS series featured a number of actors who have now become household names, and whose dynamics and relationships have made headlines. According to a new book celebrating The Big Bang Theory's tenure, two of those cast members even developed a unique offscreen kinship. An excerpt published from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, via Vanity Fair, sheds more light on the offscreen romance between stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who dated from 2008 to 2010.
ComicBook
Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise
Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
ComicBook
HBO Responds to Criticism of House of the Dragon Scenes Too Dark to See
House of the Dragon Episode 7 had one of the same technical stumbles that Game of Thrones did in its final season, as fans complained that the episode was too poorly lit to see many of the finer details in each shot. What's even more surprising is that House of the Dragon Episode 7, "Driftmark", was directed by showrunner Miguel Sapochnik – the same man responsible for directing the most infamous "dark" episodes of Game of Thrones – including the Battle of Winterfell in the Final Season.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star on Recasting Chadwick Boseman
Marvel Studios has been on a roll with their Phase Four slate of projects and now they look to wrap it all up with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Black Panther sequel has been the talk of the town since way before filming even commenced due to the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever faced some drama after Letitia Wright made some controversial comments about vaccinations at the height of the COVID-19 convention. Wright caused even more drama when filming on the sequel had to be delayed because she got injured and filming had to be done in a state where it was mandatory to be vaccinated, which she reportedly refused to do. Fans have wondered it the film would recast Boseman as Black Panther, but the studios seems pretty adamant about not doing so. One of the films star Winston Duke was recently asked if he thinks the role should have been recast and he had a lot to say.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Review: Marvel's Most Magnificent Idea
Marvel Studios spent a decade ascending to the top of Hollywood, molding itself as the production house behind the largest film franchise the world has ever seen. With a changing landscape, the Kevin Feige-led outfit pivoted slightly, finally dipping its toes into the world of television, thanks to the advancement of streaming technology. Come Friday, the studio will again make another slight pivot as it releases its first-ever "Special Presentation" in Werewolf by Night, a contained story with a run time somewhere between an episode of television and a feature-length film.
