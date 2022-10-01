Marvel Studios has been on a roll with their Phase Four slate of projects and now they look to wrap it all up with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Black Panther sequel has been the talk of the town since way before filming even commenced due to the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever faced some drama after Letitia Wright made some controversial comments about vaccinations at the height of the COVID-19 convention. Wright caused even more drama when filming on the sequel had to be delayed because she got injured and filming had to be done in a state where it was mandatory to be vaccinated, which she reportedly refused to do. Fans have wondered it the film would recast Boseman as Black Panther, but the studios seems pretty adamant about not doing so. One of the films star Winston Duke was recently asked if he thinks the role should have been recast and he had a lot to say.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO