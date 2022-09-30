ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Beautiful face of medieval woman found in Scottish priory is brought back to life 700 years after her death using 3D digital reconstruction

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Scientists have ingeniously built a 3D digital reconstruction of a 'beautiful' 14th century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate - both of whom will talk to visitors at a book festival about life at Scotland's 'cradle of Christianity'.

The unknown woman, who died in her 20s and was placed on a bed of seashells, was found during vault renovations at the Whithorn Priory site in Dumfries and Galloway in the 1950s.

Using facial reconstruction and computer technology, experts from the University of Bradford have created a lifelike animation of the woman who will tell the story of the priory at an event at Wigtown Book Festival which opens today.

The animations are part of Cold Case Whithorn, a project revisiting the area's archaeological archive.

National Museums Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway Council museums service loaned the skulls of three medieval people for 3D scanning by Dr Adrian Evans at Bradford.

They were then digitally reconstructed and given lifelike faces with voiceovers recorded to bring them to life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVWui_0iHcNkiv00
Scientists have ingeniously built a 3D digital reconstruction of a 'beautiful' 14th century woman. The unknown woman, who died in her 20s and was placed on a bed of seashells, was found during vault renovations at the Whithorn Priory site in Dumfries and Galloway

Describing the woman, Dr Christopher Rynn, a craniofacial anthropologist and forensic artist, said her skull was the most symmetrical he had ever seen, strongly suggesting she was extremely beautiful.

He said: 'When the face is growing throughout childhood, throughout teenage years, it doesn't grow symmetrically simultaneously. It grows left and right, kind of like walking.

'So if there's any kind of illness, or even just the kind of emotional trauma that could stop you from sleeping and eating for any length of time, then it's going to throw the symmetry of the face off.

'The more illness and trauma in childhood, the less symmetrical the adult face will end up.'

The woman was buried in a stone coffin set in front of the high altar, and beside the grave of Bishop Walter who was known to have worked in the diocese of York, becoming bishop of Whithorn in 1209 - all of which suggest she may have had high status despite being so young.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdadN_0iHcNkiv00
National Museums Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway Council museums service loaned the skulls of three medieval people for 3D scanning. They were then digitally reconstructed and given lifelike faces with voiceovers recorded to bring them to life

A third skeleton of a man with a cleft palate was also found in a coffin nearby.

All three skulls underwent facial reconstruction as part of the Cold Case Whithorn project.

Dr Adrian Maldonado of National Museums Scotland said: 'The famous excavations at Whithorn were a huge leap forward in the archaeology of Christianity and, amazingly, they continue to bring new insights into life in medieval Scotland.

'These graves were discovered decades ago, when they could not have anticipated the kinds of questions we can now ask.

'In addition to generating critical new scientific data about health and diet in the past, the people of medieval Whithorn continue to inspire stories.

'What could be a better testament to the value of curating archaeological collections in museums?'

Julia Muir Watt, the trust's development manager, said: 'The chance to see and imagine that we can hear these three people from so many centuries ago is a remarkable way to help us understand our history and ancestry.

'It's always a challenge to imagine what life was really like in medieval times, and these reconstructions are a brilliant way to engage with who these people from our past really were, of their everyday lives, their hopes and their beliefs.'

Whithorn held the tomb of St Ninian, an 8th century missionary who converted the Picts to Christianity.

It was also the birthplace of Latinus of Whithorn, the first known Christian in Scotland who lived around 450AD, and who is mentioned on the Latinus Stone - Scotland's oldest surviving Christian memorial.

Comments / 50

Mark Tenneson
2d ago

Cool to look upon the face of a person who died 700 years ago. She looks like any modern person. Amazing technology that can recreate her looks. I have to wonder though how a woman came to be buried an a priory for priests- even if she was 'high status'?

Reply
36
Whoever
2d ago

What an interesting history. Looking at their faces it’s very interesting to know about the people in the past. That young lady was so pretty. Thanks for bringing those histories

Reply
25
Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

What a beautiful lady. I am sure throughout history there were beautiful people, due to their diets....organic and natural foods. No preservatives or chemicals like we have today.

Reply
25
Related
IFLScience

Faces Of Medieval Scotland Brought Back To Life With Forensic Reconstructions

The faces of a young medieval woman, a chubby-faced cleric, and a man with a cleft palate have now been digitally reconstructed using 3D scans and forensic techniques. Their faces have even been turned into 3D animations, with the aim of bringing people that little bit closer to Scottish history.
WORLD
Phys.org

DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions

Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priory#Left And Right#Reconstruction#Scottish#National Museums Scotland#Dumfries#Galloway Council
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Archaeology
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
Phys.org

Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered

How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

629K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy