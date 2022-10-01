ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

A Fort Myers Beach business owner focuses on recovery after Ian

Sharon Faircloth owns three businesses on Fort Myers Beach and lives on a canal in the Palm Isles community, a bridge away from the beach town. Her gray home with a tin roof was built on stilts so she turned the bottom floor into an apartment. What once made up that space is now a pile of garbage in front of her home due to flooding from Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC 2

Sanibel Causeway to open by end of October

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Causeway is expected to be repaired and accessible by the end of October, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Transportation. The state’s Department of Transportation awarded a contract on Tuesday to begin immediate repairs on the Sanibel Causeway, according to a statement from FDOT.
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Condo#South End#Nbc2#Hurricane Ian
NBC 2

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will be opening on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, for limited commercial flight operations. The initial hours of operation for security...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
petapixel.com

Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian

Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
FLORIDA STATE
People

After Harrowing Escape from Island in Hurricane Ian's Path, Couple Can't Wait to Go Home: 'It's Paradise'

Maureen and Rich Vath, both in their mid-70s, watched floodwaters climb halfway up the stairs of their two-story home before they walked four miles to evacuate hard-hit Sanibel Maureen and Rich Vath watched the floodwaters rise inside their Sanibel, Florida, home as Hurricane Ian passed over the island when it made its first U.S. landfall Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. At one point, the couple tells PEOPLE, their piano was floating inside their house. On Thursday, as the downgraded...
SANIBEL, FL
News4Jax.com

Storm surge: Hurricane Ian’s most powerful impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the push to survey storm damage in Southwest Florida continues, it is becoming clear what was Ian’s most powerful and deadly characteristic -- storm surge. Hurricane Ian was able to create an incredible storm surge, which covered the barrier islands of Southwest Florida in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy