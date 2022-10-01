Maureen and Rich Vath, both in their mid-70s, watched floodwaters climb halfway up the stairs of their two-story home before they walked four miles to evacuate hard-hit Sanibel Maureen and Rich Vath watched the floodwaters rise inside their Sanibel, Florida, home as Hurricane Ian passed over the island when it made its first U.S. landfall Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. At one point, the couple tells PEOPLE, their piano was floating inside their house. On Thursday, as the downgraded...

SANIBEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO