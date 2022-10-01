Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
usf.edu
A Fort Myers Beach business owner focuses on recovery after Ian
Sharon Faircloth owns three businesses on Fort Myers Beach and lives on a canal in the Palm Isles community, a bridge away from the beach town. Her gray home with a tin roof was built on stilts so she turned the bottom floor into an apartment. What once made up that space is now a pile of garbage in front of her home due to flooding from Hurricane Ian.
Lee County deputy rescues Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach
A deputy in Lee County rescued Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian's devastation.
City of Fort Myers gives updates on recovery resources
The spokesperson for the City of Fort Myers spoke with Fox 4 about updates on recovery resources in the city.
Video shows Hurricane Ian rage over Fort Myers Beach
A video taken in Fort Myers Beach last week shows Hurricane Ian raging over Fort Myers Beach and inundating streets.
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
NBC 2
Sanibel Causeway to open by end of October
SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Causeway is expected to be repaired and accessible by the end of October, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Transportation. The state’s Department of Transportation awarded a contract on Tuesday to begin immediate repairs on the Sanibel Causeway, according to a statement from FDOT.
fox13news.com
Rumors, 'disaster sight-seers' slow Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - The county manager for Lee County, Florida, Roger Desjarlais said officials are doing everything they can to tamp down rumors amid recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Some rumors, he said, are started by those who would seek personal gain from misinformation, like scammers. "Every disaster...
WINKNEWS.com
Despite hurricane, new Fairfield by Marriott hotel launches in Bonita Springs
Built to withstand Category 4 tropical winds, a new hotel in Bonita Springs was put to the test last week as staff and corporate representatives here for its launch safely hunkered down for days to ride out Hurricane Ian. The new full-service hotel, Fairfield by Marriott, opened off Bonita Beach...
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
NBC 2
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will be opening on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, for limited commercial flight operations. The initial hours of operation for security...
petapixel.com
Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian
Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
LCEC will receive 500 additional crews to restore power to SWFL customers
The Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) announced Sunday that 500 additional crews are on their way to Southwest Florida to help restore power to the area following Hurricane Ian.
After Harrowing Escape from Island in Hurricane Ian's Path, Couple Can't Wait to Go Home: 'It's Paradise'
Maureen and Rich Vath, both in their mid-70s, watched floodwaters climb halfway up the stairs of their two-story home before they walked four miles to evacuate hard-hit Sanibel Maureen and Rich Vath watched the floodwaters rise inside their Sanibel, Florida, home as Hurricane Ian passed over the island when it made its first U.S. landfall Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. At one point, the couple tells PEOPLE, their piano was floating inside their house. On Thursday, as the downgraded...
News4Jax.com
Storm surge: Hurricane Ian’s most powerful impact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the push to survey storm damage in Southwest Florida continues, it is becoming clear what was Ian’s most powerful and deadly characteristic -- storm surge. Hurricane Ian was able to create an incredible storm surge, which covered the barrier islands of Southwest Florida in...
Click10.com
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
cltampa.com
Photos: It’ll take months, if not years, to rebuild Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
Last weekend, volunteers from Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADR) went to the areas of Southwest Florida that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Over the course of two days, they brought several truckloads of supplies to the hard hit areas of Englewood, North Port and Fort Myers. The common theme...
'Total disaster': Charter boat owners hope to rebuild Fort Myers Beach
"It’s going to take a ton of time and a ton of effort and a lot of assistance," a Fort Myers Beach charter boat owner said about rebuilding Fort Myers Beach.
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts
LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
