977wmoi.com
Abingdon-Avon Backs Against the Wall with Three Weeks Left in Regular Season
The Abingdon-Avon high school football team were at home again last Friday, taking on the Havana Ducks in a Lincoln Trail/Prairieland crossover game. The Tornadoes jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, but were outlasted by Havana in the second half, ultimately falling 47-20. With the loss Abingdon-Avon falls to 1-5 overall on the season.
977wmoi.com
Knox Football Falls to Chicago at Home
GALESBURG, Illinois – The Prairie Fire football team fell to the University of Chicago 50-14 in a Midwest Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Maroons marched down the field on the opening drive and scored at the 10:13 mark in the first quarter. The extra point was no good.
977wmoi.com
Scots Use Quick Start to Beat Lawrence 62-6 on Homecoming
The Monmouth College football team throttled Lawrence University 62-6 on Saturday as part of Homecoming Weekend at April Zorn Stadium. The Scots are now 3-1 on the season, 3-0 in Midwest Conference play. The Scots got the ball to start the game and scored in 29 seconds on a two-play...
Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Blasts Lawrence University on Homecoming But Still Room to Grow
The Monmouth College football team had no trouble getting a homecoming win on Saturday afternoon at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. The Scots jumped on the Lawrence University Vikings early in the first quarter, and never looked back, cruising to a 62-6 win. Monmouth led 55-0 over Lawrence after the first half of play. With the big win, the Scots improve to 3-1 on the season, and are 3-0 in Midwest Conference play.
977wmoi.com
WEEK-TV’s Jim Mattson to receive IHSA Distinguished Media Service Award on Tuesday at Morton High School
A lifelong resident of Morton, Jim Mattson began working in athletics as a student at Morton High School, where he served as a PA announcer after playing basketball as a freshman and sophomore. He went on to earn to his degree from the University of Illinois and returned to Peoria later that year to go to work for WHOI TV. Jim rose to become WHOI’s Sports Director and now holds that title at WEEK TV, which merged with WHOI in 2009. In 2009, he also added radio hosting duties to his resume for ESPN Radio in Peoria where he has hosted a Saturday show for nearly 15 years. “I just love the genuine excitement of sports at the high school level and the amazing support when towns and schools support their high school teams,” said Jim when asked what he enjoys most about covering prep sports. “Excitement” is a fitting word, as Jim was once called “the energizer human” by Bloomington Pantagraph writer Bill Flick, as his broadcasts are known for their high energy and the positivity he exudes on camera. Jim’s reputation for covering so many prep contests, across all sports, led fellow newscaster Donnie Tillman to call Jim “the hardest-working man in Central Illinois.” Jim has covered some special teams along the way, as he cited some perennial state final runs by Peoria Manual boys basketball, Eureka cross country, Washington wrestling, and Morton softball and girls basketball as some of the most memorable of his career. He said he has covered too many great athletes to list them all, but Normal UHIGH volleyball standout Ogonna Nnamani and Peoria High School basketball star Shaun Livingston will always be near the top of his list. Throughout his career, Mattson has been supported by wife Angie and their three daughters Kiruna, Aubrey, and Tyla. His ceremony will be conducted prior to Tyla’s volleyball match for the Potters. “I have always loved covering IHSA sports,” said Jim. “I am just very honored by this recognition.”
977wmoi.com
The Tartan Ties That Bind
Monmouth College celebrated Family Weekend in mid-September. It could very well have called the Homecoming celebration that followed on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 “Family Weekend II.”. The theme of family was a thread that ran throughout the Homecoming Weekend 2022 festivities, which were staged on two glorious autumn days. Joining...
Robert Leon Frey
Robert Leon Frey
Robert Leon Frey, age 90, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away doing what he loved at the Spoon River Scenic Drive, on Saturday October 1, 2022. Bob, as he liked to be called, was born on October 31,1931 in Keokuk, Iowa. He is the son of Theodore Clifton and Charlotte Alberta Webber Frey. He was raised in Carthage where he attended public schools and graduated from Carthage High School. He then enlisted in the United States Army in 1949 and served stateside as Sergeant until 1952.
977wmoi.com
Illinois Watch Party for The Voice Contestant, Morgan Myles
Tuesday, October 11th at 7:00 P.M. a watch party for Morgan Myles, a contestant on this season of NBC’s The Voice, will be held at College Square Park in Cambridge, Illinois. Since 2020 Morgan has performed three times in Henry County—Bishop Hill, Cambridge, and Galva—and, as a result, this area was chosen to represent the state of Illinois in the “Myles Across America” campaign. The state with the best watch party will win a concert by Morgan Myles next year.
977wmoi.com
Carl William “Bill” Olson, Jr.
Carl William “Bill” Olson, Jr. 88, of Cameron, IL passed away at 6:35 am, Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home. Bill was born July 14, 1934 in Monmouth, Il the son of Carl William Sr. and Cathryn (Gettemy) Olson. He was raised and educated in Warren County attending county schools and Cameron School he later graduated from Galesburg High School in 1952.
977wmoi.com
Prairie Players Opens Season with Ripcord
Prairie Players Civic Theatre’s first production of the ‘22-‘23 season — David Lindsay-Abair’s comedy, Ripcord — is planned for two weekends in October. Directed by Kenny Knox, performances are scheduled for October 7-9 and 14-16 at Prairie Players Civic Theatre, 160 South Seminary Street, Galesburg. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
977wmoi.com
Experience Magic This Weekend in Monmouth
Magic is back in the Monmouth community this Friday October 7th and Saturday the 8th with the Warren County History Museum’s Great Nicola Magic Festival. The two-day event kicks off Friday night at Meks on Main with Magic Fest After Dark from 7 to 10 pm for those 21 and older, featuring three magicians: Stu Yager, David Casas, and Jeanette Andrews. Family day gets underway at noon on Saturday the 8th at the Museum, shares Rental and Events Coordinator Alyssa Whitacre:
One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)
Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
Geneseo High School breaks ground on $4M vocational center
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo School District is breaking ground on a new $4 million vocational facility. The new Career and Technical Education Center is aimed at preparing students for today's job market. "1 in 4 of our kids don't go on to a four-year college," Geneseo School District...
Build new, or use an existing building? Railroad Hall of Fame says it’s decision time
The National Railroad Hall of Fame remains focused on building a new multi-million dollar visitors center museum in downtown Galesburg. Earlier this year, it was determined the price to rehab a vacant downtown building would cost nearly as much as the $7.7 million projection to construct a new facility near the Amtrak Depot.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
1470 WMBD
Sharp increase in local gas prices in the last week
PEORIA, Ill. – The analysts warned us, and it happened. Gas prices, according to both GasBuddy.com and AAA shot up in the last week. GasBuddy’s Peoria average went up nearly 27 cents a gallon compared to the week before, to $4.05 as of Monday. AAA’s Peoria-Pekin metro average is at $4.06, up more than 22 cents.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall coming to Rock Falls, volunteers needed
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall […]
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
