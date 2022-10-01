A lifelong resident of Morton, Jim Mattson began working in athletics as a student at Morton High School, where he served as a PA announcer after playing basketball as a freshman and sophomore. He went on to earn to his degree from the University of Illinois and returned to Peoria later that year to go to work for WHOI TV. Jim rose to become WHOI’s Sports Director and now holds that title at WEEK TV, which merged with WHOI in 2009. In 2009, he also added radio hosting duties to his resume for ESPN Radio in Peoria where he has hosted a Saturday show for nearly 15 years. “I just love the genuine excitement of sports at the high school level and the amazing support when towns and schools support their high school teams,” said Jim when asked what he enjoys most about covering prep sports. “Excitement” is a fitting word, as Jim was once called “the energizer human” by Bloomington Pantagraph writer Bill Flick, as his broadcasts are known for their high energy and the positivity he exudes on camera. Jim’s reputation for covering so many prep contests, across all sports, led fellow newscaster Donnie Tillman to call Jim “the hardest-working man in Central Illinois.” Jim has covered some special teams along the way, as he cited some perennial state final runs by Peoria Manual boys basketball, Eureka cross country, Washington wrestling, and Morton softball and girls basketball as some of the most memorable of his career. He said he has covered too many great athletes to list them all, but Normal UHIGH volleyball standout Ogonna Nnamani and Peoria High School basketball star Shaun Livingston will always be near the top of his list. Throughout his career, Mattson has been supported by wife Angie and their three daughters Kiruna, Aubrey, and Tyla. His ceremony will be conducted prior to Tyla’s volleyball match for the Potters. “I have always loved covering IHSA sports,” said Jim. “I am just very honored by this recognition.”

MORTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO