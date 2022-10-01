ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

Lansing, MI
Michigan Football
Eaton Rapids, MI
Eaton Rapids, MI
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Charlotte, MI
Michigan Sports
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man biked over 73,000 miles since being cancer free

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who battled cancer is now taking his message on the road. The Lansing man biked more than 73,000 miles, that’s about three times around the world. Gar Watson is a cancer survivor and bicyclist. He started biking because of his cancer treatments. “I...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

More two-way streets now in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the Downtown Lansing area may want to pay closer attention to their drive through the Capital area. The streets of Pine and Walnut have been converted from one-way streets to two-way streets south of West Oakland Ave. People like Jimmy Truax, who has lived near Walnut and Saginaw for 30 years, have mixed feelings about the change.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU vs. Wisconsin Game Time Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Homecoming football game against Wisconsin will kick off at 4pm. The announcement came Monday for the game to be played October 8th. At noon that day, Michigan hosts Penn State. The Spartans host Ohio State at 4pm this Saturday while the Badgers, 2-3, play at Northwestern this Saturday under new interim coach Jim Leonard.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy