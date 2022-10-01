Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Grand Ledge senior runs nearly 400 yards
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. How about Grand Ledge senior running back Shawn Foster? He ran for 396 yards on 27 carries, seven touchdowns in his team’s 56-49 win Friday night at home over DeWitt. The seven touchdowns is tied for...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing has an open date
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coming after an announcement earlier this year, Raising Cane’s first Michigan restaurant has an opening date in East Lansing. Back story: Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October. The restaurant will host a soft opening event on Oct. 17, when...
WILX-TV
Haslett (4-2) travels to Williamston (5-1) for Game of the Week
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are the home team in this week’s Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week. It’s the second Game of the Week for Haslett, and the first for the Hornets. Both teams have a loss to the undefeated Mason Bulldogs, and the...
WILX-TV
EMU grad from Saginaw gets a place on John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ team
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 28-year-old, Eastern Michigan University (EMU) graduate and Saginaw native SOLsong hit the mark with a falsetto out of this world during a blind audition performing “Turning Tables” by Adele. Landing him a place on John Legend’s team on “The Voice.”. Legend was...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
WILX-TV
Champions of the Heart - Good Samaritans help save Mike Garland following medical emergency, crash
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Teamwork is at the heart of a lot of special things. It’s been at the heart of a long and successful career for Michigan State University assistant basketball coach Mike Garland. He helped Tom Izzo coach the Spartans to 19 NCAA tournaments, 10 Big Ten Championships, seven Final Fours and a National Championship.
WILX-TV
Lansing man biked over 73,000 miles since being cancer free
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who battled cancer is now taking his message on the road. The Lansing man biked more than 73,000 miles, that’s about three times around the world. Gar Watson is a cancer survivor and bicyclist. He started biking because of his cancer treatments. “I...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WILX-TV
More two-way streets now in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in the Downtown Lansing area may want to pay closer attention to their drive through the Capital area. The streets of Pine and Walnut have been converted from one-way streets to two-way streets south of West Oakland Ave. People like Jimmy Truax, who has lived near Walnut and Saginaw for 30 years, have mixed feelings about the change.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
WILX-TV
MSU vs. Wisconsin Game Time Set
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Homecoming football game against Wisconsin will kick off at 4pm. The announcement came Monday for the game to be played October 8th. At noon that day, Michigan hosts Penn State. The Spartans host Ohio State at 4pm this Saturday while the Badgers, 2-3, play at Northwestern this Saturday under new interim coach Jim Leonard.
It's Official
Michigan's big time tilt against Penn State now has an official start time.
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
Meet Christi, a perfect pup searching for her forever home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you ready to add a new member to your family? Michele's Rescue in Grand Rapids has the perfect candidate. Meet Christi, a 2-year-old medium-sized, mixed-breed dog with the softest fur you will ever feel!. Christi has been with the rescue for several months. She...
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Car Crash In Novi (Novi, MI)
Authorities responded to a car crash in Cranbrooke, and Nilan drives in Novi on Monday around 3 a.m. The crash claimed a life and injured two others. According to the police, a car traveling south crossed the [..]
