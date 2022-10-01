George Washington wins big over Parkersburg
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was not close on the hill Friday night.
George Washington dominated Parkersburg 42-10 behind five touchdown passes by junior quarterback Abe Fenwick. The Patriots have won two-straight games and improve to 4-2 on the season.
GW will have their bye before taking on St. Albans.
