George Washington wins big over Parkersburg

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was not close on the hill Friday night.

George Washington dominated Parkersburg 42-10 behind five touchdown passes by junior quarterback Abe Fenwick. The Patriots have won two-straight games and improve to 4-2 on the season.

GW will have their bye before taking on St. Albans.

