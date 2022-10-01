ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

The keg is tapped, and brats are ready at 16th annual Oktoberfest in Erie

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22BbfP_0iHcLOQd00

The keg is tapped and the brats are ready for serving at the 16th annual Oktoberfest.

A celebration of all things German kicked off Friday night in downtown Erie.

It’s tapped: Germany’s Oktoberfest opens after 2-year hiatus

The 16th annual Oktoberfest has returned to St. Joseph Church, 147 West 24th St, with all the food, beer, and music that makes it a popular hit.

It’s more than just fun and games, it’s a big boost to the local economy. Friday kicked off a three day celebration of German heritage and culture, including German beer, food, music, deserts just to name a few… all bringing in a nice profit.

Oktoberfest is St. Joseph Church’s lone fundraiser of the year.

Oktoberfest this weekend at St. Joseph Church in Erie

“We put everything into this every year to try and raise funds to help the parish exist, just to help it continue on throughout the coming year,” said Shannon Barry, Oktoberfest organizer.

While the beer and food bring in a lot of money, most of the money raised comes from people buying raffle tickets for a new car.

This year it’s a 2022 BMW.

“I say (to) people who don’t like gambling, I say it’s not gabling, it’s a donation. You give a donation to the parish and you might win 50 thousand dollars or a BMW this year. So this year its the thing, so every year the people of Erie, its like the last big festival in the city, everybody comes up and we have a fine time,” said Father Larry Richards, St. Joseph Church.

Weather live at Oktoberfest

This keeps them going as an inner city parish. “As an inner city parish it’s hard now-a-days, but god has blessed us unbelievably,” said Father Richards.

The fun returns Saturday 1 to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

2022 St. Joe’s Oktoberfest wraps up

It’s the final day of Oktoberfest at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. All weekend long, community members enjoyed authentic german food, beer, drinks, witnessed a wiener dog race, and had opportunities to tour the church. Meanwhile, an organizer of the event said that it was extremely successful this year. “We have had record-breaking sales the last […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mason Farm’s 37th Pumpkintown Fest kicks off

October is here, and so is the fall season. One of the many ways the City of Erie is getting in the mood is by heading down to Mason Farms for their annual Pumpkintown seasonal festival. Mason Farms has been hosting Pumpkintown since 1985. It has always offered community members lots of fun to kick […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Asbury Woods to host Children’s Water Festival all week

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will be hosting the Children’s Water Festival this week. The Erie nature preserve at 4105 Asbury Road will serve as host to more than 500 fifth-graders throughout this week as they learn about water. The Children’s Water Festival had been held at Penn State Behrend since 2015. The program needed a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

U.S. Marine Band performs to sold-out crowd at the Warner Theatre

It was a special evening at the Warner Theatre on Tuesday.  The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performed to a sold-out crowd. It has been 25 years since they performed here in Erie. Tuesday’s concert was part of the U.S. Marine Band’s 102nd national concert tour and they were thrilled to make a stop in Erie. […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

St. Joseph's Oktoberfest Brings Community Together

Erie's annual Oktoberfest was held at St. Joseph's Church today, acting as a fundraiser for the church. The event also acts as a way to build the community. "It brings people together," said event-goer Mario Lozada. "Families get together, friends just enjoying the time, the good food and stuff like that. It's really an enjoyable time for all of us. I mean, even if we don't know each other, we end up talking and to know each other, stuff like that."
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Break out the tartan for Edinboro Homecoming 2022

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Art, music, reunions and the high-energy excitement of one of the region’s signature fall events will fill the Edinboro campus and surrounding community during Homecoming 2022 from Oct. 6-8. “This year’s Homecoming is all about celebrating our history, unique identity and the traditions of Edinboro,” said Amanda Brown Sissem, associate vice president of […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Fall pop-up shops take over Perry Square

‘Tis the season… the fall season that is. The Erie Downtown Partnership is helping the community “fall into October” with some seasonal pop-up        shops in Perry Square. Many local vendors were in attendance Saturday, specializing in either food, beverages, entertainment or  handcrafted goods — all with a fall theme. “If you come down here […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Colleges teaming up with Eerie Horror Fest

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two local colleges will take part in Eerie Horror Fest this year. Penn State Behrend students will present a workshop to highlight “BOLD-C: The Behrend Open Lab for Digital Creations.” BOLD-C students are encouraged to experience a residency in local film projects. During the workshop, Penn State students will connect with non-commercial filmmakers. […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Deserts#Localevent#Festival#Oktoberfest#Brats#St Joseph Church
YourErie

Blood Watch: Blood bank in critical need of types O & A

The blood supply is severely low and hospital usage continues to rise, so the Community Blood Bank needs your help to meet the needs of the community. All donors who donate from October 1-7 will be entered for the chance to win a gift basket with four tickets to the Oil Creek and Titusville Fall […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie

LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car

Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hurricane Ian Impacts Former Erie Residents

Former WICU Reporter Harry Hairston currently resides in Naples, Florida and Hurricane Ian had a major impact near his home. He told Erie News Now, "Just a very short drive from my house, people had 12 feet of water in their homes." Another former Erie resident lives near Sarasota, Florida.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Award-winning jockey competes in $100K stakes at Presque Isle Downs

Spectators at Presque Isle Downs were in for a treat Tuesday afternoon with an appearance from a well-known jockey. Spectators witnessed award-winning jockey Jose Ortiz compete in the $100,000 stakes at Presque Isle Downs as he won first place on his horse Sir Lancelot. Eight races took place Tuesday afternoon including the Fitzstick and Junior […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Burglars ransack, defile summer camp

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Philharmonic kicks off season with sold out show

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic is kicking off its 2022/23 season with a sold out show featuring two-time Grammy Award winner Sheena Easton. Sheena Easton (“For Your Eyes Only” and “Morning Train”) will perform at the newly renovated Warner Theatre, along with Music Director Daniel Meyer and the Erie Philharmonic, on Saturday, Oct. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local golfer representing Shriners Children’s Erie at Las Vegas PGA tour

A local teenager is heading to Las Vegas to represent Shriners Children’s Erie at the PGA tour. Christian Neubert, 15, is one of 21 patient ambassadors throughout the U.S. making the trip for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open. Neubert, along with the other ambassadors, will hold scorecards on the field and meet the players. He […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local group supporting veterans by pairing service dogs to them

Funds are being raised for a new group that trains dogs to work with veterans in Crawford County. Members of the Meadville Chapter of Business and Professional Women are learning more about Paws Trained Servicing Disabled or PTSD. It’s a new group that pairs veterans with service dogs. The Business and Professional Women chose this […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local fishing tournaments could see extra precautions after cheating scandal

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In response to a cheating scandal, more precautions could be put in place at fishing tournaments here in Erie, specifically for anglers placing in the top spots. Talks about adding precautions and extra security are in the works for future tournaments so they won’t see a cheating scandal like this happen […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

100 Black Men Chapter Launches in Erie

A new organization just launched in Erie for black men, young and old. The organization is called 100 Black Men and it's a mentorship program that's found all over the country and has been around for the past 57 years. The Erie chapter took several months to get to where...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Penelec assessing damage after underground fire in downtown Erie

Penelec crews continue to investigate an underground fire in downtown Erie that happened on Saturday night. Crews returned Monday morning to assess the damage to the manhole located along West 9th Street, between Peach and State streets, in downtown Erie. Penelec officials told us a splice fail caused the underground fire, which was contained to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy