ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jordan Peterson Responds After Olivia Wilde Says She Based Chris Pine’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Villain on Him

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRoYe_0iHcL4rM00

Giving his response. Author Jordan Peterson opened up after Olivia Wilde claimed that Chris Pine’s character in Don’t Worry Darling was inspired by him — and that he was a “hero” for the "incel" community.

Everything to Know About Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Read article

“We based [Chris Pine’s] character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community. You know the incels?” Wilde, 38, said during an interview with Interview Magazine that was published on September 1. “They’re basically disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women.”

The Booksmart director went on to further claim that an “incel” is “someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously.”

During a Friday, September 30, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored , host Piers Morgan asked the author, 60, whether he felt the accusations from Wilde were accurate, to which Peterson replied, “Sure, why not?” before labeling it a “low level” insult.

“You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men. You know, what a terrible thing to do that is?” he told Morgan, 57, while getting emotional. “I thought the marginalized were supposed to have a voice. It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category.”

After Morgan questioned why he was holding back tears, however, Peterson said that he was upset over “how many people are dying for lack of an encouraging word” and “how easy it is to provide" that to those who need it.

They Went There! The Biggest Celeb Feuds of All Time

Read article

“If you’re careful, you know, give credit where credit is due, and to say, you’re a net force for good if you wanna be,” the Canada native explained.

Peterson has made headlines over the years for his controversial opinions including openly criticizing the “Act to amend the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code” — an act that would introduce "gender identity and expression" as a prohibited grounds of discrimination.

“What I said, at the beginning, was that I was not going to cede the linguistic territory to radical leftists regardless of whether or not it was put in law,” he told Cathy Newman during an interview with U.K.'s Channel 4 News in January 2018.

That same month, Peterson once again came under fire when he spoke against the #MeToo movement .

“You don’t want to confuse the action of some of the men with all of the men,” he told the National Post at the time. “It’s really important to get that distinction right, and we’re not getting that distinction right at all.”

20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Read article

On Friday, Peterson gave his own interpretation of the “incel” label, saying, "Well, these men, they don't know how to make themselves attractive to women , who are very picky."

He added, “And good for them — women, be picky . That's your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, they're lonesome, and they don't want to do, and everyone piles abuse on them.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Bill Maher Implies There’s Nothing Wrong With Banging Your Boss On ‘Real Time’

Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host addressed sex in the workplace during his “New Rule” segment. He referenced two particular workplace romances that have been in the media in recent weeks: a relationship between Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and an unnamed female subordinate and Olivia Wilde‘s relationship with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cathy Newman
Person
Jordan Peterson
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Olivia Wilde
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Darling#Interview Magazine#Piers Morgan Uncensored
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sacheen Littlefeather says John Wayne is responsible for the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather has spoken out about the response to her speech at the 1973 Oscars, a month after receiving an official apology from the Academy board.At the ceremony, held nearly 50 years ago, Littlefeather spoke in Marlon Brando’s place after he was named the winner of the Best Actor award for his work in The Godfather.However, the then-26-year-old actor and activist rejected the award on Brando’s behalf, and instead gave a speech that condemned Hollywood’s poor depiction of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

220K+
Followers
22K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy