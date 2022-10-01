Beto is pro socialism. He would have Texas in worse shape than California. There isn’t any politician that is 100% but Beto is like Bidens evil twin if not worse.
Republicans fear the word Socialism without understanding exactly what it means or that the United States has operated on a combination Capitalism/Socialism system for decades. The people of Texas deserve a governor who is forthright, honest, and doesn't resort to tricks to get attention, especially when those tricks involve human beings seeking a better life. If Abbott is such a staunch Catholic he should consider how his antics affect those he moves around the country like pawns on a chessboard. I hope Beto kicks his butt in the election.
Related
One debate, two candidates for Texas governor. Did anything change?
Abbott, O'Rourke campaigns for Texas governor credit door-knocking operations
Can Democrats win Texas elections? Here are the state of the races as elections near
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas and Arizona top list of competitive gubernatorial races seeing an influx of new spending
Beto, Abbott dispute gun policies, abortion in Texas Governor Debate
"The party has just moved beyond anything I recognize": Abortion rights key in Arizona governor's race
Midterm races heat up in Arizona
RELATED PEOPLE
Another Texas National Guard soldier on Greg Abbott's border mission dies by apparent suicide
Governor Abbott issues statement on loss of Texas National Guard soldier
Herschel Walker denies paying for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009
10/4: Red and Blue
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herschel Walker denies he paid for abortion
Judge to rule this month if Biden's student loan plan can go forward
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Texas governor’s debate: Fact checking Abbott, O’Rourke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Greg Abbott and Other GOP Peddlers of Dehumanizing “Invasion” Conspiracies Must Answer for Texas Migrant Killings
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52
Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region
Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7