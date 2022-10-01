ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 7

Mad_Scientist
3d ago

Beto is pro socialism. He would have Texas in worse shape than California. There isn’t any politician that is 100% but Beto is like Bidens evil twin if not worse.

Reply
5
Joan McComber
3d ago

Republicans fear the word Socialism without understanding exactly what it means or that the United States has operated on a combination Capitalism/Socialism system for decades. The people of Texas deserve a governor who is forthright, honest, and doesn't resort to tricks to get attention, especially when those tricks involve human beings seeking a better life. If Abbott is such a staunch Catholic he should consider how his antics affect those he moves around the country like pawns on a chessboard. I hope Beto kicks his butt in the election.

Reply(2)
5
Related
KHOU

One debate, two candidates for Texas governor. Did anything change?

EDINBURG, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke spent 57 minutes together in an empty auditorium on the campus of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in their first and only debate before the November election. While O’Rourke is asking for more debates, Abbott...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Abbott, O'Rourke campaigns for Texas governor credit door-knocking operations

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With five weeks until Election Day and three weeks until early voting begins in Texas, both Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke credited their campaigns' door-knocking operations.O'Rourke told reporters Monday morning that his appearance at the University of North Texas in Denton started their final push to get out the vote. "We're activating more than 90,000 volunteers across the state of Texas who by the end of this will knock on five million doors across the state of Texas," O'Rourke said. "This is how we're going to win. We're going to reach people where...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
College Media Network

Beto, Abbott dispute gun policies, abortion in Texas Governor Debate

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of Texas and Beto O’Rourke (D) faced off on Friday for the only debate in the Texas Governor race. The candidates clashed over significant issues in the debate including immigration, abortion, gun policies, teacher crisis, property taxes and the power grid. Political organizations at the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Midterm races heat up in Arizona

As the midterms approach, a key race for governor is playing out in Arizona. Republican Kari Lake, who has repeated false claims about the 2020 election, is facing Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Ed O'Keefe, CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the race.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Joe Biden
crossroadstoday.com

Governor Abbott issues statement on loss of Texas National Guard soldier

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Abortion Issues#Guns#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Democratic
CBS News

Herschel Walker denies he paid for abortion

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia's Senate race, is denying a report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009. Walker is staunchly anti-abortion. His son, Christian Walker, is denouncing his campaign. Robert Costa has the details.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Judge to rule this month if Biden's student loan plan can go forward

A court case that could have a major impact on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will likely be decided next week. A federal judge is expected to rule on a legal challenge to Mr. Biden's student debt plan from six GOP-led states by October 12, Washington Post reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel told CBS News. If the judge places an injunction on Biden's move, it "may create a stall or halt to this policy," she said.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman can’t run away from his soft-on-crime allies fast enough. Once a proud supporter of Black Lives Matter, Fetterman scrubbed every mention of the police-defunding movement from his website, just as Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was hammering Fetterman on crime. Philadelphia District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

559K+
Followers
67K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy