ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland.com

Kent Smith for Ohio 21st Senate District: endorsement editorial

Four-term state Rep. Kent Smith, 56, of Euclid, and technical consultant Mikhail Alterman, 47, of Beachwood, are competing to be elected state senator from the redrawn 21st Senate District in eastern Cuyahoga County. The district has long been represented by Black legislators, most recently Sandra Williams of Cleveland, who stepped down earlier this year to take a private-sector job, but was redistricted for this election, diluting its Cleveland components.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Wild turkey breaks into Ohio home, goes on a tear before escaping (video)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents in a home in southwest Ohio had an unexpected adventure when a wild turkey broke through a window and into a child’s playroom. Bodycam video released by the township’s police department shows efforts to get the panicked bird out of the house. Glass and other objects can be seen on the floor of the room as an unidentified person tries to capture the turkey with a net.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bride Rose Sweeney for the Ohio House 16th District: endorsement editorial

A federal court panel’s imposition for this year’s elections of a redrawn state legislative map that the Ohio Supreme Court had already found to be unconstitutional has shuffled the deck for incumbents, too -- including state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney. The 30-year-old’s first four years in the Ohio House saw her rocket up in influence, serving for a time as minority leader of the Ohio House. She’s also ranking Democrat on the powerful Finance Committee.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsbook#Smartphone App#Mobile#Ohioans#American#Eilers Krejcikhe#The Washington Post#Hardrock#Playo
Cleveland.com

Political ploy of moving migrants from Texas to liberal strongholds is not new

Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the Texas Observer. Early in the morning of Sept. 15, two buses full of migrants arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The day before, about 50 migrants came to Martha’s Vineyard on flights originating from Texas, but chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. These were the latest in a series of headline-grabbing provocations by three Republican governors, led by Abbott, who have sent thousands of migrants to liberal strongholds around the country.
TEXAS STATE
Cleveland.com

New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Cleveland.com

Climate change could also mean economic wins for Northeast Ohio: Michael Weidokal

CLEVELAND -- The fact that the world’s climate is changing at an accelerating pace is impossible to ignore. Average temperatures have been trending upwards in recent decades, with record-high temperatures being recorded in many parts of the world. At the same time, the scale and frequency of climate-related natural disasters continue to increase, as evidenced by the devastating droughts that impacted many areas of the world in recent months. Unfortunately, most scientists agree that global temperatures will continue to rise and climate-related natural disasters will continue to worsen in scale and frequency.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

Statewide high school football notes and top performances from Week 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There was no shortage of standout performances in a loaded Week 7 schedule. Junior quarterback Casey Bullock totaled 138 yards with three TD passes while completing 6 of 8 attempts, including two scoring strikes to fellow junior Kyan Mason in the Eagles’ 48-6 win over rival St. Ignatius. The Wildcats fell out of the AP’s top 10 divisional rankings, but held onto The Super 25′s final spot.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Sunny and mild: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another sunny day on Wednesday with highs approaching 70 degrees. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 60s with mild breezes and clear skies throughout the day. Clouds will increase a bit later in the evening with overnight lows around 50. Thursday has a slim chance of seeing some showers during the day with a slightly increased chance Thursday night as a cold front moves through. Thursday highs will top out around 70.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Morning fog, then sunshine: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures begin a slow climb throughout the rest of the work week starting on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for patchy fog in some areas in the a.m. hours and plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the low 60s before falling back into the 40s overnight. Wednesday will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Heartache for Sanibel, and the rest of Southwest Florida, as the region starts slow hurricane recovery

SANIBEL ISLAND, Florida – I will walk on the spectacular beaches of Sanibel again, I’m certain of that. I’m just not certain when. The barrier island, 12-miles long off the Southwest Florida coast near Fort Myers, was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week. Hundreds of residences and commercial buildings have been damaged or destroyed, roads are washed out, and the 3-mile-long causeway, which links the island to the mainland, was broken apart in several places.
SANIBEL, FL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy