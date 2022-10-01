Read full article on original website
Ohio medical marijuana patients still unhappy with prices, though Michigan’s cannabis market may influence their expectations
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new Ohio State University study found that for the first time a majority of patients are satisfied with Ohio’s medical marijuana program. Prices, though, appear to still be a drawback, with patients saying they believe it still costs too much for medical marijuana in Ohio.
A possible civil war in Cuyahoga County government over a toxic jail site: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Public Defender Cullen Sweeney are threatening to sue the county if council moves forward with plans to buy the controversial Transport Road property for a new jail. We’re talking about how rare the move...
When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
Mega Millions lottery winning numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022; jackpot $380 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, with the jackpot estimated at $380 million. The numbers are 15-18-25-33-38 Mega Ball 25 Megaplier 2x. The Powerball jackpot is $353 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, while the...
Kent Smith for Ohio 21st Senate District: endorsement editorial
Four-term state Rep. Kent Smith, 56, of Euclid, and technical consultant Mikhail Alterman, 47, of Beachwood, are competing to be elected state senator from the redrawn 21st Senate District in eastern Cuyahoga County. The district has long been represented by Black legislators, most recently Sandra Williams of Cleveland, who stepped down earlier this year to take a private-sector job, but was redistricted for this election, diluting its Cleveland components.
Wild turkey breaks into Ohio home, goes on a tear before escaping (video)
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents in a home in southwest Ohio had an unexpected adventure when a wild turkey broke through a window and into a child’s playroom. Bodycam video released by the township’s police department shows efforts to get the panicked bird out of the house. Glass and other objects can be seen on the floor of the room as an unidentified person tries to capture the turkey with a net.
Ohio was third-worst state for paying unemployment benefits promptly during the coronavirus crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio—During the first year of the coronavirus crisis, Ohio was the third-worst state in the nation when it came to paying traditional unemployment benefits in a timely way, according to a new federal study. A report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Inspector General found only...
Bride Rose Sweeney for the Ohio House 16th District: endorsement editorial
A federal court panel’s imposition for this year’s elections of a redrawn state legislative map that the Ohio Supreme Court had already found to be unconstitutional has shuffled the deck for incumbents, too -- including state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney. The 30-year-old’s first four years in the Ohio House saw her rocket up in influence, serving for a time as minority leader of the Ohio House. She’s also ranking Democrat on the powerful Finance Committee.
Ohio Department of Health: Nearly 87% of abortions in state last year were performed in first trimester
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio and the rest of the country debate the legality of abortion, a new Ohio Department of Health report shows that nearly nine out of 10 abortions performed in 2021 occurred during the first trimester. The report shows that 60.4% were conducted in the first...
Political ploy of moving migrants from Texas to liberal strongholds is not new
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the Texas Observer. Early in the morning of Sept. 15, two buses full of migrants arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The day before, about 50 migrants came to Martha’s Vineyard on flights originating from Texas, but chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. These were the latest in a series of headline-grabbing provocations by three Republican governors, led by Abbott, who have sent thousands of migrants to liberal strongholds around the country.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
Climate change could also mean economic wins for Northeast Ohio: Michael Weidokal
CLEVELAND -- The fact that the world’s climate is changing at an accelerating pace is impossible to ignore. Average temperatures have been trending upwards in recent decades, with record-high temperatures being recorded in many parts of the world. At the same time, the scale and frequency of climate-related natural disasters continue to increase, as evidenced by the devastating droughts that impacted many areas of the world in recent months. Unfortunately, most scientists agree that global temperatures will continue to rise and climate-related natural disasters will continue to worsen in scale and frequency.
Statewide high school football notes and top performances from Week 7
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There was no shortage of standout performances in a loaded Week 7 schedule. Junior quarterback Casey Bullock totaled 138 yards with three TD passes while completing 6 of 8 attempts, including two scoring strikes to fellow junior Kyan Mason in the Eagles’ 48-6 win over rival St. Ignatius. The Wildcats fell out of the AP’s top 10 divisional rankings, but held onto The Super 25′s final spot.
Sunny and mild: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another sunny day on Wednesday with highs approaching 70 degrees. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 60s with mild breezes and clear skies throughout the day. Clouds will increase a bit later in the evening with overnight lows around 50. Thursday has a slim chance of seeing some showers during the day with a slightly increased chance Thursday night as a cold front moves through. Thursday highs will top out around 70.
Avon Lake, North Ridgeville superintendents speak out about state report card results
AVON LAKE and NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- The superintendents of the Avon Lake and North Ridgeville Schools have responded to questions about how their districts did on the recent Ohio State Report Card. (Avon Schools did not reply to the questions in time for this story We will follow up with them.)
Morning fog, then sunshine: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures begin a slow climb throughout the rest of the work week starting on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for patchy fog in some areas in the a.m. hours and plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the low 60s before falling back into the 40s overnight. Wednesday will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country music queen, dies at 90
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
Heartache for Sanibel, and the rest of Southwest Florida, as the region starts slow hurricane recovery
SANIBEL ISLAND, Florida – I will walk on the spectacular beaches of Sanibel again, I’m certain of that. I’m just not certain when. The barrier island, 12-miles long off the Southwest Florida coast near Fort Myers, was pummeled by Hurricane Ian last week. Hundreds of residences and commercial buildings have been damaged or destroyed, roads are washed out, and the 3-mile-long causeway, which links the island to the mainland, was broken apart in several places.
Joe Berlinger discusses new Netflix documentary ‘Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- True crime hit Northeast Ohio particularly hard more than 30 years ago when the horrors of serial killer and Bath Township native Jeffrey Dahmer came to light. Prior to moving to Milwaukee where he would go on a four-year killing spree with 17 victims total involving necrophilia...
