Top New Jersey H.S. Basketball Player Letrell Duncan Shot & Killed At 16
Letrell Duncan -- one of the best young high school basketball players in New Jersey -- was shot and killed on Monday, authorities said. He was just 16 years old. Officials in Essex County, NJ told multiple media outlets that Duncan -- a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School -- was shot four times at around 3:15 PM near his H.S. He was rushed to a nearby hospital ... but tragically succumbed to his injuries.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
midjersey.news
October 3, 2022
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori’s Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
So much rain in NJ lately — but is the drought finally over?
Since it’s been raining in New Jersey since the end of last week, and more rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, you might think the Garden State’s drought concerns are over. Unfortunately, however, that is not the case. According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist...
Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast
Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
mcccvoice.org
Funeral Service is an unusual standout program at MCCC, the only public program of its kind in the state
Kathryn Taylor who is now a fourth year student, came to New Jersey from Alabama, specifically to study Funeral Service in MCCC’s program. Taylor says, “It’s a funny story. When I was younger we had to do a career project for the future and I saw the word ‘undertaker’ when I was in like 6th grade, just like looking up general medical stuff, and I got the wrestler and [undertaker]. And so I was like ‘Well I don’t want to be a wrestler, so let me do my project on this profession.’ So basically [I’ve been interested in it] ever since 6th grade”
Another headliner announced for huge NJ country music festival
It seems like the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival just happened, but tickets for next year’s bash are already on sale and now another headliner has been announced: Darius Rucker. Previously, Blake Shelton had been named one of the headliners. Next year’s festival will be held June 15-18 on...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
STORM WATCH: Remnants of Ian slam parts of New Jersey with heavy rain; expected through afternoon
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says breezy and cooler-than-average weather with drier conditions will continue into the workweek.
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
NJ’s favorite gourmet cookie shop opening a new location
It’s a trend that is sweeping the state as well as the nation: Getting cookies delivered to your home. And not just any cookies, but cookies with unique flavors that are straight out of the oven and are the perfect desserts. Now just in time for National Dessert Day,...
The stuff of nightmares — Terrifying New Jersey serial killers
This is the month for scaring as we approach All Hallows’ Eve on Oct. 31. Many will binge their favorite classic horror movies, dress up as ghosts, goblins and other creatures for a good scare, tour haunted houses and corn mazes or tell ghost stories around a roaring fire.
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
Here’s How to See NJ’s Amazing Fall Foliage by Train
Fall means a few things; cooler weather, flannel shirts, and a ton of fall activities. This will be my first fall in New Jersey, and I've got high hopes that it'll be a good one, especially with all of the great events that are popping up. Now, you may know...
