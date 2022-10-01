ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell Township, OH

TMZ.com

Top New Jersey H.S. Basketball Player Letrell Duncan Shot & Killed At 16

Letrell Duncan -- one of the best young high school basketball players in New Jersey -- was shot and killed on Monday, authorities said. He was just 16 years old. Officials in Essex County, NJ told multiple media outlets that Duncan -- a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School -- was shot four times at around 3:15 PM near his H.S. He was rushed to a nearby hospital ... but tragically succumbed to his injuries.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
midjersey.news

October 3, 2022

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori’s Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast

Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
ENVIRONMENT
mcccvoice.org

Funeral Service is an unusual standout program at MCCC, the only public program of its kind in the state

Kathryn Taylor who is now a fourth year student, came to New Jersey from Alabama, specifically to study Funeral Service in MCCC’s program. Taylor says, “It’s a funny story. When I was younger we had to do a career project for the future and I saw the word ‘undertaker’ when I was in like 6th grade, just like looking up general medical stuff, and I got the wrestler and [undertaker]. And so I was like ‘Well I don’t want to be a wrestler, so let me do my project on this profession.’ So basically [I’ve been interested in it] ever since 6th grade”
EDUCATION
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
POLITICS
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...

