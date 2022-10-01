Kathryn Taylor who is now a fourth year student, came to New Jersey from Alabama, specifically to study Funeral Service in MCCC’s program. Taylor says, “It’s a funny story. When I was younger we had to do a career project for the future and I saw the word ‘undertaker’ when I was in like 6th grade, just like looking up general medical stuff, and I got the wrestler and [undertaker]. And so I was like ‘Well I don’t want to be a wrestler, so let me do my project on this profession.’ So basically [I’ve been interested in it] ever since 6th grade”

