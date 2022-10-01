Williamsburg Police seek information regarding Colonial Williamsburg burglary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from Colonial Williamsburg.
On September 7, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive regarding a burglary incident. Approximately $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a shed and an enclosed landscape trailer. Among the items stolen include two Exmark lawn movers, a STIHL and ECHO gas string trimmer, a Greenworks electric string trimmer, a Greenworks battery powered blower, a DeWalt impact drive, and an angle grinder.
The Williamsburg Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the burglary, or any other crime, to contact them at (757) 220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here or by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
