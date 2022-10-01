Read full article on original website
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in September
The largest Michigan Lottery win so far this year came in September. A Lotto 47 ticket sold online in Redford matched the numbers drawn Sept. 28 — 2-5-14-30-32-42, according to the Michigan Lottery, winning a player $5.42 million. Prior to the win, four prizes worth $4 million were the biggest this year.
Washtenaw County Man Wins $100,000 Playing MI Lottery
Washtenaw County, MI – A Washtenaw County man had a long, sleepless, night after getting an email that he won a $100,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game. The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.
Michigan Temperatures to Drop 20 Degrees – Here’s Where
I’m absolutely loving this warm weather in Michigan this week. Much of the lower peninsula is seeing temperatures in the 70s for the beginning of this week, which is fairly rare for this time of year. I’ve noticed many folks across the state taking advantage of the warm spell by going outside when they’re out of work and enjoying the last warm days of 2022.
Michigan Has 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the U.S.
It’s corn maze season, which is always a good thing. Going to a corn maze is just an autumn appropriate-activity that is hard to pass up. As it turns out Michigan has two of the best corn mazes in all of America. The study was done by CountryLiving.com. Side...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
56 machines, $12,700 seized in illegal gambling raids across metro Detroit
Michigan state investigators seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 in illegal gambling raids at locations across metro Detroit.
Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste
(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
Guinness proclaims the tallest living pet cat in the world lives in Michigan
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The tallest living domestic cat in the entire world resides in Michigan and we’re not kitten around when we say that. Fenrir is featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which just came out in stores and online. The Savannah cat measured a...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Senior Michigan couple survives for multiple days lost in woods
"I told him, I think we're done. I think we're going to lay here and they're going to find bones someday," said Janice.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election
DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023
When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...
Missing Michigan woman, Dee Warner, to be profiled on episode of ID show ‘Disappeared’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – The disappearance of a Michigan woman, now presumed dead, is set to be featured in the lasted episode of “Disappeared” on the ID network. The episode “Vanished in the Heartland” is set to broadcast at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on ID and streamable on Discovery+ profiling the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner who vanished from her Franklin Township home in April 2021.
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
