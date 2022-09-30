Read full article on original website
Mississippi teacher attrition rate ticks up this school year and is worse in low-performing districts
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yes, Mississippi teachers got a big pay boost this year. But data shows it may not solve all the teacher shortage concerns. 1 in 5 teachers in Mississippi left last year. “We’re talking about teachers who are teaching in a given school year, and when the...
Mississippi Public Service Commission approves “Mississippi Distributed Generation Rules”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new solar program gets final approval by the Mississippi Public Service Commission today. However, there’s been pushback, including from the governor. Here’s the basis of how this program would work. If customers who fall within a certain income bracket agree to put up most...
Friend of MS inmate calls for release after changed forensics report
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In 2000, 25-year-old Tasha Shelby was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder. However, 18 years later, the death was changed to an accident. Despite that change, Shelby remains behind bars, something even prison volunteers question. “How do you keep fighting after so...
MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.
Meet Ivy Noelle, the newest member of the WLOX Family
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi News Anchor Chet Landry will tell you it’s the most important news he’s ever shared: The birth of his daughter, Ivy Noelle!. Baby Landry came into this world Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:07 p.m. The healthy baby girl weighed in at 6lbs 8oz and was 19.25 inches long.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Amazing weather continues this week! A cool front arrives by this weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Our nice stretch of weather continues! Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, and it will stay dry.
