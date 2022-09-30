ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WLOX

MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.
WLOX

Meet Ivy Noelle, the newest member of the WLOX Family

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi News Anchor Chet Landry will tell you it’s the most important news he’s ever shared: The birth of his daughter, Ivy Noelle!. Baby Landry came into this world Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:07 p.m. The healthy baby girl weighed in at 6lbs 8oz and was 19.25 inches long.
WLOX

Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast

Amazing weather continues this week! A cool front arrives by this weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Our nice stretch of weather continues! Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, and it will stay dry.
