Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Basketball Coach and Teacher Dan Witter Inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame
On September 24th, 2022 Dan Witter, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Head basketball coach was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Coach Witter has coached for 39 years and 32 as a head coach. Coach Witter began his coaching career at Mount Senario. After coaching at Mount Senario, Dan became an assistant coach at Wausau Newman and in 1990 he became their head coach.
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
x1071.com
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
spmetrowire.com
No injuries in early morning Metro call
No one was injured in an early morning fire call on Tuesday. Firefighters from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull were called to ...
UPMATTERS
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bret Bielema Has Brutally Honest Admission On Wisconsin
Bret Bielema had an indirect part in his former employer changing head coaches. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after Saturday's 34-10 loss to Bielema's Illinois squad. Chryst finished his Badgers tenure with 67 career wins, one fewer than Bielema earned when coaching Wisconsin for seven seasons. That link hasn't gone unnoticed,...
cwbradio.com
Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield
Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
x1071.com
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
wearegreenbay.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
DNR launches new $10M grant program for contaminated private wells
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Fixing a contaminated private well can cost you thousands of dollars. If that’s an issue for you, you might be in luck. Monday, Oct. 3rd is the first day you can submit an application to the DNR towards their new $10 Million Grant Program addressing contaminated private wells.
Colder weather set to return by the end of the week – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
WSAW
Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Dairy Expo takes over the Alliant Energy Center from Sunday through Friday. For Wisconsin farmers, it is a nearby opportunity to expand into new markets and find the latest in agricultural information. “It’s so great to see so many friends and familiar faces from...
nbc15.com
One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
Madison police investigating after west side home burglarized
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone broke into a home and stole items on the city’s west side. Police were called to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail Friday at around 1 p.m. after a woman returned home to find a screen window missing. Several items were reported stolen.
Comments / 0