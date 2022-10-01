ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
MADISON, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids Basketball Coach and Teacher Dan Witter Inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame

On September 24th, 2022 Dan Witter, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Head basketball coach was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Coach Witter has coached for 39 years and 32 as a head coach. Coach Witter began his coaching career at Mount Senario. After coaching at Mount Senario, Dan became an assistant coach at Wausau Newman and in 1990 he became their head coach.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
MAUSTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Abbotsford, WI
City
Stratford, WI
City
Rosholt, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Rhinelander, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
City
Auburndale, WI
City
Nekoosa, WI
City
Medford, WI
Marshfield, WI
Football
City
Antigo, WI
City
Mosinee, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Colby, WI
Marshfield, WI
Sports
City
Marshfield, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Marawood Conference#The Red Raiders#Tigers
The Spun

Bret Bielema Has Brutally Honest Admission On Wisconsin

Bret Bielema had an indirect part in his former employer changing head coaches. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after Saturday's 34-10 loss to Bielema's Illinois squad. Chryst finished his Badgers tenure with 67 career wins, one fewer than Bielema earned when coaching Wisconsin for seven seasons. That link hasn't gone unnoticed,...
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Two Juveniles Vandalize Band Shell in Marshfield

Two juvenile males were caught vandalizing a band shell in Marshfield. A Marshfield Police Officer located the juvenile males on the property and conducted an investigation. During the investigation, it was determined the males had discharged a fire extinguisher in and around the building, poured a bottle of cleaning chemicals on the building stage and forced entry into 2 locked rooms damaging the building door structure.
MARSHFIELD, WI
x1071.com

Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
MUKWONAGO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAW

Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World Dairy Expo takes over the Alliant Energy Center from Sunday through Friday. For Wisconsin farmers, it is a nearby opportunity to expand into new markets and find the latest in agricultural information. “It’s so great to see so many friends and familiar faces from...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy