Portage, MI

Football Notebook: BCC tops Portage Central for fifth win in a row

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

Battle Creek Central ran its winning streak to five straight games, defeating Portage Central, 29-15, in Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference football action at Portage Central on Friday.

BCC goes to 5-1 and remains in first place in the SMAC, tied with St. Joseph at 4-0 in league play.

The Bearcats had a balanced effort on offense, getting their running game going with Kailan Brown leading the way with a season-high 134 yards rushing and two scores. BCC quarterback Devoine Newton also ran in for a touchdown and threw for a scoring pass to Larenz Smith.

The BCC defense held Portage Central to just one touchdown in each half as the Bearcats led 22-7 at halftime. Ashton Burbank had 18 tackles for BCC.

"We came in thinking we hadn't really played a complete game all year. But tonight, I think we did that. We played well on both sides of the ball," Battle Creek Central coach Lorin Granger said.

Coldwater 42, Pennfield 27

Coldwater (1-5) earned its first win of the year as the Cardinals jumped out to a 28-7 lead. Jayden Kegler had 145 yards rushing on 24 carries to lead Coldwater with a touchdown. Zach Coffing added 95 yards rushing and two scores and Alex Robey had two touchdowns on the ground as well.

Kaiden Guthrie had 62 yards rushing on 17 carries and a touchdown for Pennfield, which falls to 0-6. Braden Campbell added a touchdown on the ground and went 15-for-27 passing for 205 yards and two scaores. Brenden Duncan had 12 catches for 193 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Parma Western 34, Harper Creek 0

Parma Western quarterback Ty Keeler threw for three touchdowns and ran in a score as the Panthers improved to 4-2. Harper Creek falls to 1-5 as Cooper Fry led the Beaver defense with five tackles and an interception.

Hastings 60, Marshall 8

Going into the contest tied for first place, Hastings rolled to the win to improve to 5-1 overall and remained undefeated in the Interstate 8 Conference at 4-0. Marshall suffers its first league loss and falls to 4-2 overall. The lone Redhawk touchdown was a pass from Austin Miller to Jake Jacoby.

Gull Lake 41, Otsego 7

Noah Blake scored three touchdowns for Gull Lake, which improves to 2-4. Julian Harris added two touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

Friday Scores

Olivet 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 7

Union City 32, Addison 22

Homer 36, Bronson 24

Quincy 42, Springport 6

Lenawee Christian 59, Athens 7

Pittsford 46, Bellevue 14

Tekonsha 84, NA-Jerome 12

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Football Notebook: BCC tops Portage Central for fifth win in a row

