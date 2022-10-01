Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Youngwood man receives first Beck EMS & Fire scholarship
The Andrew Logan Beck EMS & Fire Scholarship Fund that was formed shortly after the 23-year-old Mt. Pleasant firefighter’s sudden death in January has awarded Nic Blahovec $1,000 toward his tuition in his paramedic program. “I am grateful for winning the scholarship,” Blahovec said. “It is an outstanding idea...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Domestic violence focus of next Unity in the Community event in Greensburg
A Greensburg-based community group wants to help raise awareness about the pervasive problem of domestic violence. Coinciding with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, “Break the Silence” is the title of an event hosted by Unity in the Community from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
New Freeport mayor eager to help residents, local businesses
New Freeport Mayor Zachary Gent greeted business owners and others while strolling through the town in sandals in late September, which is appropriate for this river-loving town. He succeeds longtime Mayor James Swartz Jr., who resigned in June. Borough council had difficulty finding candidates and, several months later, voted unanimously...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland set to return portion of unspent rental assistance funds as program continues
Low-income Westmoreland County renters lost out on more than $10 million in federal funds from 2021 because the program was mired in red tape, an official said. Qualifications for the program — designed to help renters who suffered direct financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic — were onerous and difficult to document. As a result, none of that cash was spent, said Dan Carney, executive director of the Union Mission in Latrobe, which serves as the coordinator for the program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Employers got jobs to offer, but struggle to fill vacancies
Gemma Koury of Greensburg was looking for a job Monday, checking the various employers who lined the halls of the PA CareerLink office at the Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood. “I was looking for something in elder care,” said Koury, 32, who had been working in a restaurant during...
Greensburg wants to tap state gambling revenue to help fund ice arena update
Greensburg officials are looking for additional state funding to help replace the aging refrigeration system at the city’s ice arena. The city is seeking a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Account. The funds, which are generated through state gambling revenue, would supplement a $1.5 million state grant Greensburg is receiving for the arena project from covid-19 pandemic recovery dollars.
Westmoreland communities place their bets on windfall from casino revenue
Community leaders are hoping to be flush with cash after they placed their bets on winning a share of $3.75 million in local casino revenue. A portion of the money that gamblers spent having fun at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield last year could be used for community upgrades such as street paving and LED lighting, fire hall and recreational area improvements, and even police car purchases.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Women's Business Network, property appeal education forum and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Women’s Business Network members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at 817 Main...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company hosts open house
Guests at Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company Station 1’s open house tended to be smiling, whether they were trying on firefighting gear, having a close-up look at equipment or enjoying free hot dogs. During their Oct. 2 visit, they also may have gained some insight as to the extent...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Fall craft show, 5K race and more around Monroeville
Women’s Business Network members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at 817 Main...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. ELO tribute band schedules concert at Casino Theater. The Casino...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh's official holiday tree hails from Springdale
The city of Pittsburgh’s official holiday tree will come from the Alle-Kiski Valley. A 40-foot blue spruce will be donated by Guardian Angels Parish from its Springdale campus. It will be situated at the City-County Building, along Grant Street downtown, and will be lit Nov. 19 during the unofficial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Harder to vote in Westmoreland
In Westmoreland County, Republican commissioners just made it harder for you to vote. In previous years, if you didn’t receive your mail-in ballot in time to complete and have it delivered, you had the option of putting your ballot in a secured drop box. This assured your vote was received on a timely basis and that your vote was counted.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Latrobe senior set for international play
Latrobe senior Chloe Boyette plays defender on the Wildcats’ back line, but, come December, she will be lining up as a goalkeeper on a national stage. Boyette was selected to play for the U19 U.S Youth Futsal International Team set to compete in two months in Lisbon, Portugal. Boyette,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Curbing Pittsburgh shootings
I think we are all taken aback by the continuing escalation of shootings throughout the Pittsburgh region. I feel sorry for the police rank and file whose job is to protect citizens from such outbursts of violence. The first step in effecting change for the good is identifying the problem...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship preview
Who moves on?: The top 14 finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Penn State University’s Blue Course, State College. Chip shots: Rocco Salvitti of Central Catholic has the lead after 18 holes of the new 36-hole championship, where scores carry over and are cumulative. With four birdies, an eagle and six bogeys, Salvitti shot even-par 71 at Champion Lakes Golf Course. … Salvitti’s teammate, Connor Walker, and defending champion Nick Turowski of Penn-Trafford are a shot back (73). … Three players shot 74: Hunter Swidzinski of Butler, Blaise Masciantonio of Pine-Richland and Aidan Burchianti of Central Catholic. … Wes Lorish of Plum, Kai Carlson of Avonworth and Blake Bertolo of Mars are lurking at 4-over 75. … Carlson played for Northgate last year, when he tied for fifth in the 2A championship. … Last year, Turowski, a West Virginia commit, shot even-par 70 to win by four shots at Nemacolin Country Club. … Bertolo tied for fourth with Salvitti at 75. … Burchianti was tied for seventh, and another returnee, Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling, was tied for ninth. … There has not been a repeat champion in the largest class since the WPIAL began declaring two champions in 2010. … Mike Van Sickle of Pine-Richland won back-to-back titles in 2003-04 among the “large school” field.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry’s Hunter Jurica adds WPIAL golf title to list of accomplishments
The kid with the bucket hat keeps crossing things off his bucket list. Hunter Jurica won the Ligonier Country Club championship, a Westmoreland County Coaches Association title and a section title earlier this season. Now, the Derry senior golfer can add a WPIAL championship. “Honestly, I was such a big...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 4, 2022: Jeannette’s Taylor hits 100-goal milestone
Jeannette’s Jordan Taylor hit a milestone Tuesday night, eclipsing 100 goals for his career in a 6-3 win over Freeport (5-8, 5-6) in a Section 2-2A boys soccer game. Taylor scored four times for the Jayhawks (6-7, 4-7) in the win. He has 101 goals in his career. Austin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Washington County couple plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
A former Washington County couple who have since moved to North Carolina pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges stemming from their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 38, now of Conover, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction...
