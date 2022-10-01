Read full article on original website
Related
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
The "Crocodile Queen of Egypt" was the first female Pharoah and she is not Cleopatra
Statue of Sobekneferu (Berlin Egyptian Museum 14475)Credit: Hedwig Fechheimer (1871-1942), Die Plastik der Ägypter, Berlin 1914, Public Domain Image. Cleopatra was not the only female Pharoah in the history of ancient Egypt. There were women rulers in Egypt long before Cleopatra came to power.
Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan
Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
RELATED PEOPLE
Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain
Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.
Pope Francis repeats warning of 'third world war'
Pope Francis repeated his previous warnings of a world conflict Thursday while speaking at an audience with pontifical representatives. The pontiff reiterated a claim he first presented one week ago during a general audience — that the Earth is already enraptured in a "piecemeal" World War III. The pope...
US News and World Report
Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
ISIS has been fighting to gain control of the oil-rich Cabo Delgado province, but some have died after being attacked by wild animals, the report says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
The Jewish Press
Tel Aviv Light Rail to Desecrate the Sabbath, Michaeli Announces
The Light Rail in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan will operate in desecration of the Sabbath, Labor’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli announced this weekend. “I am happy to tell you that after many, many years, starting next year, the Light Rail in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area will also operate on Shabbat,” Michaeli said Saturday in an interview on Israel’s Channel 2 “Meet the Press” program.
The mysterious history of druids, ancient 'mediators between humans and the gods'
Druids were revered in ancient Britain. Much about them is a mystery, but we know this: They did not build Stonehenge.
US News and World Report
Russian Deputy PM Says Restoration of Nord Stream Possible - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, TASS news agency reported. A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maloriesadventures.com
What are History’s Biggest Unsolved Mysteries?
Throughout history, numerous mysteries have kept historians from solving their intricate puzzles. Despite the efforts of numerous people, these strange events remain unknown. Aside from that, some famous personalities are still unknown even after years of searching for their true identity. So, what are the biggest unsolved mysteries in history?
Historians claim that this sphinx head depicts the pharaoh who caused the exodus of Israelites during Moses's time
Sphinx head of Pharaoh AmenhotepCredit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0. According to some scholars, Pharaoh Amenhotep II was responsible for the Israelites leaving Egypt.
Smithonian
Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots
It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
US News and World Report
Russia Says Its Forces Destroy Seven Artillery Depots in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed seven artillery and missile depots in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk. It said the guidance radar for a S-300 air defence missile system had also been destroyed near Nova Kaluha in the Kherson...
US News and World Report
Hungary, Austria and Serbia Work Together to Stem Migration
BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India. The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the new arrivals...
US News and World Report
Palestinians Concerned by Possible Relocation of UK Embassy in Israel
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh voiced concern on Monday at Britain's decision to review the location of its embassy in Israel, fearing it could be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she is reviewing whether or not to...
US News and World Report
Egypt: About 90 Heads of State Confirmed for COP27 Climate Summit
CAIRO (Reuters) - About 90 heads of state have confirmed attendance at November's COP27 climate negotiations in Egypt where they will address issues including energy transition and food security at opening sessions, a senior Egyptian official said on Monday. "We've received a large number of confirmations from around the world,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Estimates $35 Billion in Environment Damage From Russia Invasion
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Environmental damage in Ukraine caused by Russia's invasion was estimated at around 36 billion euros ($35.3 billion), with millions of hectares of natural reserves under threat, Ukraine's environment minister said on Monday. One fifth of protected areas in Ukraine is at risk of destruction and about 2,000...
Comments / 0