Daughter of American released from Venezuela rips Rubio over criticism of detainee swap
The relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela tore into GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday over his criticism of the exchange, blasting his comments as "unpatriotic and unhelpful" and questioning his support for the seven wrongfully detained US citizens.
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Estimates $35 Billion in Environment Damage From Russia Invasion
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Environmental damage in Ukraine caused by Russia's invasion was estimated at around 36 billion euros ($35.3 billion), with millions of hectares of natural reserves under threat, Ukraine's environment minister said on Monday. One fifth of protected areas in Ukraine is at risk of destruction and about 2,000...
US News and World Report
Olympics-Russian Athletes Who Do Not Back Invasion of Ukraine Could Return to Competing - IOC President
(Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering a return to competition of Russian athletes who do not support the country's invasion of Ukraine, IOC president Thomas Bach said on Friday. The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition....
US News and World Report
Right-Wing Wins in Brazil's Congress Show Staying Power of 'Bolsonarismo'
BRASILIA (Reuters) - A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro have given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election. His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in the...
US News and World Report
Czech Citizens Raise $1.3 Million for Modernised Tank for Ukraine
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czechs have become the first citizens of a country to raise money through crowd-funding to buy a modernised Soviet-era T-72 tank that will soon be sent to the Ukrainian army to help it defend against Russia's invasion, a Ukrainian government official said on Monday. The crowdfunding effort,...
US News and World Report
Lithuania Declares Top Russian Diplomat Persona Non Grata
VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday declared Russia's top diplomat in the country persona non grata. "(His) recent actions and statements are incompatible with a diplomat's status, and should be seen as interference in the host nation's domestic affairs," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry...
US News and World Report
Canada Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iran Citing Death of Mahsa Amini
(Reuters) -Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday for alleged human rights violations, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died while in custody of Iran's "morality police," the Canadian government said. "These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have...
US News and World Report
Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor
(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
Russia Has Funds to Support Four Regions Being Annexed - Finance Minister
(Reuters) -Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine....
US News and World Report
IAEA Head Seeks Release of Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Head
ZURICH (Reuters) -The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog called for the release of the director-general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying his detention posed a threat to safety and security. A Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said...
