ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso Army Captain Announces Overthrow of Military Government

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso army Captain Ibrahim Traore has ousted military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, he said in a statement read on national television Friday evening. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga and Anne Mimault; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bate Felix)
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ukraine Estimates $35 Billion in Environment Damage From Russia Invasion

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Environmental damage in Ukraine caused by Russia's invasion was estimated at around 36 billion euros ($35.3 billion), with millions of hectares of natural reserves under threat, Ukraine's environment minister said on Monday. One fifth of protected areas in Ukraine is at risk of destruction and about 2,000...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Teams#South American#Ofac#Edi
US News and World Report

Right-Wing Wins in Brazil's Congress Show Staying Power of 'Bolsonarismo'

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro have given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election. His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Czech Citizens Raise $1.3 Million for Modernised Tank for Ukraine

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czechs have become the first citizens of a country to raise money through crowd-funding to buy a modernised Soviet-era T-72 tank that will soon be sent to the Ukrainian army to help it defend against Russia's invasion, a Ukrainian government official said on Monday. The crowdfunding effort,...
CHARITIES
US News and World Report

Lithuania Declares Top Russian Diplomat Persona Non Grata

VILNIUS (Reuters) -Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday declared Russia's top diplomat in the country persona non grata. "(His) recent actions and statements are incompatible with a diplomat's status, and should be seen as interference in the host nation's domestic affairs," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

Canada Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iran Citing Death of Mahsa Amini

(Reuters) -Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday for alleged human rights violations, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died while in custody of Iran's "morality police," the Canadian government said. "These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Half of Mobilised Men in Russian Region Sent Home, Commissar Fired - Governor

(Reuters) - The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilised personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday. Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Has Funds to Support Four Regions Being Annexed - Finance Minister

(Reuters) -Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine....
EUROPE
US News and World Report

IAEA Head Seeks Release of Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Head

ZURICH (Reuters) -The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog called for the release of the director-general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying his detention posed a threat to safety and security. A Russian patrol detained Ihor Murashov on Friday, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy