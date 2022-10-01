Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do to share a county update at the October Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome 1st District County Supervisor Andrew Do as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, October 11th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. The 2022 redistricting has put the city of Cypress into the 1st Supervisorial District and, moving forward, the city will be represented by Andrew Do. The Chamber is hosting Supervisor Do in order to introduce him to the business community as well as hear an update on the status of county government and policies that will impact the city of Cypress and our businesses.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Understand the Needs of Residents
As a member of the Newport Beach Harbor Commission, I know firsthand the economic importance of the Harbor, and its role in enhancing the property values of all Newport Beach residents. I also know that preserving and protecting the Harbor requires a proactive agenda and ongoing investment. That is why...
localocnews.com
Cypress City Council candidates field difficult questions at Cypress Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum
Six of the seven candidates for the three open seats on the Cypress City Council this November faced some tough questions during the candidates forum hosted by the Cypress Chamber of Commerce at Cypress College on the evening Wednesday, September 28. The forum was broadcast live on Facebook. A recorded...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: E-Bike Safety, Renew Newport Volunteer Day
As electronic bicycles, or e-bikes, grow in popularity, the City of Newport Beach is committed to an ongoing community education program to increase safety for all bicyclists and vehicle drivers. In recent months, the Newport Beach Police Department has conducted educational outreach with schools and community groups, as well as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Mayor, Dozen Others Jump for PierPride
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Carrie Hayashida releases candidate statement for her run for Cypress City Council
As a 27-year Cypress resident, I look forward to serving the community that provided a good life for my family. This small town community has a big heart and offers something for every generation. I plan to work on behalf of the residents to maintain the quality of life that makes Cypress a top place to live.
localocnews.com
Council to Vote Whether to Support South Coast Water’s Desalination Plant
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Susan Shelley to speak at Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s October breakfast meeting
Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Members and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Working Wardrobes raises over $430,000 at annual gala, Growing Through the Decades
Working Wardrobes raised OVER $430,000 at its annual fundraising gala, Growing through the Decades, on September 24 at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. This funding will enable over 175 clients to receive service through the rebuilding careers program. “Growing Through the Decades was my first Gala as CEO of...
localocnews.com
Candidate statement by Bonnie Peat, running for Cypress City Council
I am passionate about the City of Cypress and the values and characteristics that make it a wonderful place to live, work and play. With my years of involvement within the city, I know the importance of being engaged, listening to the community, and balancing the best interests of the majority of the residents, while respecting the rights of all.
localocnews.com
OCTA Authorizes Emergency Track Stabilization After Train Service Suspension in South Orange County
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly
The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced receiving the endorsement of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee (HJTA-PAC). Founded by Howard Jarvis, HJTA-PAC primarily focuses on electing good pro-Proposition 13 candidates to the Assembly, state Senate and, occasionally, local offices. “As a local Mayor and small business owner,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Free Santa Ana virtual landscaping classes starting on Oct. 4
The Public Works Agency’s Water Resources Division invites you to learn about water wise gardening for your home through a series of online workshops offered through Metropolitan Water District. The first virtual class will start this Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. The following classes are especially for...
localocnews.com
National Federation of Independent Business endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional district
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Federal PAC Committee, the nation’s largest advocacy nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing small and independent businesses, endorsed Scott Baugh for U.S. Congress. The National Federation of Independent Business prides itself on being the voice of small businesses throughout the U.S. NFIB played a...
localocnews.com
NB Police Department Awarded $350K Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
The Newport Beach Police Department was awarded a $350,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads. The Newport Beach Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, October 4, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
localocnews.com
Annabelle Braun named Chief Nursing Officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has named Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, its new Chief Nursing Officer. Braun is responsible for quality, safety, patient care, and patient experience in service to the community. She will focus on the strategy for clinical nursing and nursing operations, leading and implementing innovative quality, safety and performance improvement initiatives to achieve superior clinical outcomes for Orange Coast. She will also collaborate with MemorialCare’s nursing leadership with the goal of enhancing nursing practice and clinical care across MemorialCare.
localocnews.com
OC Health Care Agency announces partnership with Anaheim Ducks promoting mental health
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is partnering with the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League (NHL) Club in its first ever multi-year partnership to promote mental health awareness. As part of the three-year partnership, the HCA will cross-promote its mental health wellness resources platform, the OC Navigator with the Anaheim...
localocnews.com
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9
After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
localocnews.com
Celebrate Halloween during Monster Splash October 15 at Woollett Aquatics Center
Dress in your spooky-best and join us at the pool to celebrate Halloween during the City of Irvine Monster Splash event Saturday, October 15, at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. In addition to trick-or-treating around the pool decks, we’ll have a floating pumpkin patch and decorating station. Take some photos...
Comments / 0