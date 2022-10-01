Read full article on original website
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs.
8 spooktacular cat and dog pumpkin carving ideas you will love this Halloween
Get creative with these cat and dog pumpkin carving ideas and let your fur friend join in on all the festive fun this Halloween. Halloween is once again almost upon us and these creative cat and dog pumpkin carving ideas will let you kick off this spooktacular holiday in style. Whether you're wanting to carve your fur friends face into a pumpkin or you're looking for something a little different, you'll find plenty of great options in this guide.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
petpress.net
10 Most Loyal Dog Breeds: Faithful Dogs Make the Best Friends
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a good reason for that. They are incredibly loyal creatures who will stick by our side through thick and thin. This loyalty is one of the many things that make dogs such special companions.
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Baby
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
14 orange tabby cat facts that may surprise you
Full of fire and spunk, orange tabby cats make for the purfect companions if you're after a feline friend that stands out from the crowd. Orange tabby cats have captivated us for centuries and it's not hard to see why. With their sunny and social personalities, head-turning markings and chatty and affectionate natures, they're some of the most adored of our feline friends and make wonderful pets for anyone in search of a true companion.
SONIC launches new pet merch at Wag shop
SONIC may be a drive-in where you go to get drinks and snacks for yourself but what about your dog? Well, the fast food restaurant is now providing merch including costumes, toys, and bandanas. There are also offering a special snack for your pups too. Starting today, October 3, 2022,...
Best outdoor cat enclosure 2022: Allow your cat to roam safely
From mesh to wood and everything in between, an outdoor cat enclosure will let your feline friend explore nature's backyard while staying safe and secure. Investing in an outdoor cat enclosure is the ideal way to allow your feline friend a taste of nature's beautiful backyard while still ensuring they stay safe and secure. The indoor vs outdoor cats debate continues to rage on and while research shows that outdoor cats live substantially shorter lives, with a cat enclosure, your indoor kitty can enjoy all of the benefits of being outside with none of the risks.
Puppy Goes Into Full Guard Dog Mode to Protect Owner From Frog Statue in Hilarious Video
When you think of your standard “guard dog,” you probably conjure up images of German Shepherds, Rottweilers, or Dobermans. However, you probably wouldn’t consider a poodle mix puppy to be in the same class. In a now-viral clip, one dog owner reveals that you don’t need one...
petpress.net
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy the senior dog arrived at Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015 Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently waited at Dog Tales for a forever home. "Leroy has some behavioral challenges that make it hard...
Rottweiler and Pit Bull Cause Mass Destruction at Home in Unbelievable Clip
"I like how they kindly got back in their cage like nothing happened and they were in there the whole time," one user said.
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
Will Dogs Eat Their Owners if They Die at Home? Fluffy's Getting Hungry
Let's say you live all alone, with the exception of your spunky pup. And whether you're residing in the wilderness — or in a bustling city — you're still on your own. Given this, have you ever thought about how long it would take for someone to find you in the wake of your sudden death? We know, it's bleak, but Halloween is on its way! And just for the sake of conversation, let's say you kick the bucket. If your dog were to be alone for days on end, would your dog eat you?
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Golden Retriever and Spaniel Mix Goes Viral With His Unique Furry Features
A cute golden retriever–cocker spaniel mix has delighted TikTok users, with one person commenting, "This is too much. So cute." "Ever wondered what a golden retriever cross spaniel looks like?" asks TikTok user OakleyTheRetrieverSpaniel, in a video that has amassed over 222,000 views. According to a study by the...
pethelpful.com
Help, My Dog Is Barking When Left Alone!
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. Barking When Left Alone: A Dog's Manifestation of an Internal Turmoil. If you have a dog who is barking when left alone, you are likely looking for some solutions. Perhaps you...
