ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Top SC prep schedules visit to big Duke game

On Tuesday, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that Lexington High School (S.C.) shooting guard Cam Scott will visit the Blue Devils on Nov. 30, the same day as the Duke basketball home game against Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. It is an unofficial visit, which makes sense given the 6-foot-6, ...
DURHAM, NC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohioans need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

If you're hoping to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal facilities, you're going to need a REAL ID soon, and officials don't want you to wait for the last minute to get one. Here's what you should know before the federal deadline arrives.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy