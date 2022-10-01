ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Segerstrom has a bye but looks ahead to league opener vs. Garden Grove

Segerstrom quarterback Jesse Lopez prepares to pitch the ball to Noah Tagaloa Friday in a non-league game vs. Laguna Beach. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s football team has a bye this week but is looking ahead to the Big 4 League opener against Garden Grove on Friday, Oct. 14 at Segerstrom.
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do to share a county update at the October Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome 1st District County Supervisor Andrew Do as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, October 11th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. The 2022 redistricting has put the city of Cypress into the 1st Supervisorial District and, moving forward, the city will be represented by Andrew Do. The Chamber is hosting Supervisor Do in order to introduce him to the business community as well as hear an update on the status of county government and policies that will impact the city of Cypress and our businesses.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 5, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
OCTA Authorizes Emergency Track Stabilization After Train Service Suspension in South Orange County

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Free health fair in Santa Ana on Oct. 9

Join the Tzu Chi Orange County Community Health Fair on Sunday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 950 W. Highland. This event is open to everyone, both kids and adults. The following services will be offered for free:. medical consultations,. prescriptions,. acupuncture and. dental appointments (cleanings,...
Celebrate Halloween during Monster Splash October 15 at Woollett Aquatics Center

Dress in your spooky-best and join us at the pool to celebrate Halloween during the City of Irvine Monster Splash event Saturday, October 15, at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. In addition to trick-or-treating around the pool decks, we’ll have a floating pumpkin patch and decorating station. Take some photos...
Free Santa Ana virtual landscaping classes starting on Oct. 4

The Public Works Agency’s Water Resources Division invites you to learn about water wise gardening for your home through a series of online workshops offered through Metropolitan Water District. The first virtual class will start this Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. The following classes are especially for...
Anaheim’s track record on transitional, supportive housing cited in response to state lawsuit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) — Anaheim has responded to a lawsuit by the state of California over a proposed group transitional home in a neighborhood in the city:. “Anaheim’s track record and commitment to transitional and supportive housing is clear and unmatched in Orange County, as seen with our longstanding partnership with Grandma’s House of Hope,” city spokesman Mike Lyster said on behalf of Anaheim.
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9

After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
Newport Beach City Manager Update: E-Bike Safety, Renew Newport Volunteer Day

As electronic bicycles, or e-bikes, grow in popularity, the City of Newport Beach is committed to an ongoing community education program to increase safety for all bicyclists and vehicle drivers. In recent months, the Newport Beach Police Department has conducted educational outreach with schools and community groups, as well as...
