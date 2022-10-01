Read full article on original website
Segerstrom has a bye but looks ahead to league opener vs. Garden Grove
Segerstrom quarterback Jesse Lopez prepares to pitch the ball to Noah Tagaloa Friday in a non-league game vs. Laguna Beach. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s football team has a bye this week but is looking ahead to the Big 4 League opener against Garden Grove on Friday, Oct. 14 at Segerstrom.
Orange County teams ranked in this week’s CIF girls volleyball polls
Orange County girls high school teams are ranked in this week’s CIF girls volleyball polls. In Division 1-2, Mater Dei, Huntington Beach, San Clemente, Aliso Niguel, Beckman, Newport Harbor, JSerra and Los Alamitos are ranked in the top 16. Edison is ranked seventh and Corona del Mar seventh in...
PHOTOS: Northwood rallies for overtime victory over Sage Hill in league opener
Northwood senior Iacopo Cagnoni scores one of his seven goals. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt). Northwood High School’s boys water polo team opened Pacific Coast League play with a 12-11 victory over Sage Hill Thursday afternoon. Sage Hill, a new member to the league started the match with an 8-1...
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills and Fullerton league opener goes down to the wire …. again!
Sunny Hills’ Kaito Inone muscles into the end zone from 3-yards to give Lancers 14-7 lead with 2:30 to play. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). It was déjà vu all over again. For the second season in a row Sunny Hills High School’s football...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom and Laguna Beach battle in high-scoring non-league game
Laguna Beach quarterback scrambles and throws a TD pass to Aidan Mulkay as Segerstrom’s Isaiah Valdivida pursues. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Laguna Beach High School’s football team improved its record to 4-3 with a 41-22 non-league victory over Segerstrom Friday night at Laguna Beach.
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do to share a county update at the October Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome 1st District County Supervisor Andrew Do as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, October 11th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. The 2022 redistricting has put the city of Cypress into the 1st Supervisorial District and, moving forward, the city will be represented by Andrew Do. The Chamber is hosting Supervisor Do in order to introduce him to the business community as well as hear an update on the status of county government and policies that will impact the city of Cypress and our businesses.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 5, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
OCTA Authorizes Emergency Track Stabilization After Train Service Suspension in South Orange County
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Free health fair in Santa Ana on Oct. 9
Join the Tzu Chi Orange County Community Health Fair on Sunday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 950 W. Highland. This event is open to everyone, both kids and adults. The following services will be offered for free:. medical consultations,. prescriptions,. acupuncture and. dental appointments (cleanings,...
Celebrate Halloween during Monster Splash October 15 at Woollett Aquatics Center
Dress in your spooky-best and join us at the pool to celebrate Halloween during the City of Irvine Monster Splash event Saturday, October 15, at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center. In addition to trick-or-treating around the pool decks, we’ll have a floating pumpkin patch and decorating station. Take some photos...
Free Santa Ana virtual landscaping classes starting on Oct. 4
The Public Works Agency’s Water Resources Division invites you to learn about water wise gardening for your home through a series of online workshops offered through Metropolitan Water District. The first virtual class will start this Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. The following classes are especially for...
Anaheim’s track record on transitional, supportive housing cited in response to state lawsuit
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) — Anaheim has responded to a lawsuit by the state of California over a proposed group transitional home in a neighborhood in the city:. “Anaheim’s track record and commitment to transitional and supportive housing is clear and unmatched in Orange County, as seen with our longstanding partnership with Grandma’s House of Hope,” city spokesman Mike Lyster said on behalf of Anaheim.
Cypress City Council candidates field difficult questions at Cypress Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum
Six of the seven candidates for the three open seats on the Cypress City Council this November faced some tough questions during the candidates forum hosted by the Cypress Chamber of Commerce at Cypress College on the evening Wednesday, September 28. The forum was broadcast live on Facebook. A recorded...
Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9
After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
Newport Beach City Manager Update: E-Bike Safety, Renew Newport Volunteer Day
As electronic bicycles, or e-bikes, grow in popularity, the City of Newport Beach is committed to an ongoing community education program to increase safety for all bicyclists and vehicle drivers. In recent months, the Newport Beach Police Department has conducted educational outreach with schools and community groups, as well as...
CureDuchenne Hosts Annual ‘Napa in Newport’ to Help Find a Cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne and Vintner Chair Dana Estates will host the Eighth Annual Napa in Newport on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. Napa in Newport brings some of the most acclaimed Napa Valley vintners together under one roof to serve their finest...
Saint Columban School in Garden Grove on lockdown due to a possible armed suspect in the area
A reader sent us a tip a few minutes ago that Saint Columban School, in Garden Grove, is on lockdown due to a threat posed by an armed and dangerous suspect who may be near the school. The tip came from a reader who has a relative that works at this school.
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts presents Home for the Holidays on Friday, November 4, 2022
Kick off the holiday season with the festive HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS showcase at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, November 4 at 8:00 PM. The evening features music powerhouses Peabo Bryson, The 5th Dimension, Taylor Dayne, and Oleta Adams. Tickets start at $55. Renowned R&B...
St. Hedwig Catholic Church to host Public Rosary on October 15, 2022
St. Hedwig Catholic Church is hosting a Public “Rosary for Life” on October 15, 2022 to pray for the defeat of Prop. 1. Join us for a public rosary on Saturday, October 15th at noon on the lawn in front of the church, as we pray to promote life, family, and religious freedom.
Susan Shelley to speak at Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s October breakfast meeting
Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Members and...
