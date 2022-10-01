The Pittsburgh Penguins got after it in a training camp scrimmage that was the final practice for the nine players sent to the WBS Penguins training camp, which begins today. The Penguins have a prospect who is getting pretty close to the NHL. Zach Aston-Reese feels he has more to prove in Toronto Maple Leafs camp. Sources tell our colleagues that David Pastrnak’s contract talks with the Boston Bruins are heating up. And the Philadelphia Flyers put a couple of former Ron Hextall draft picks on waivers as part of their training camp cuts.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO