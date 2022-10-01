Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Aston-Reese Progress in Toronto, Penguins Get After it
The Pittsburgh Penguins got after it in a training camp scrimmage that was the final practice for the nine players sent to the WBS Penguins training camp, which begins today. The Penguins have a prospect who is getting pretty close to the NHL. Zach Aston-Reese feels he has more to prove in Toronto Maple Leafs camp. Sources tell our colleagues that David Pastrnak’s contract talks with the Boston Bruins are heating up. And the Philadelphia Flyers put a couple of former Ron Hextall draft picks on waivers as part of their training camp cuts.
NHL
Sabres introduce Nikki as team dog for 2022-23 season
Nikki is being trained to be a service dog as part of WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program. It's not easy to follow in the pawprints of a legend, but Nikki is certainly going to try. The Buffalo Sabres have announced that Nikki, a golden retriever who is training to...
NHL
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Johansson registered a 3-4-1 record with a 4.81 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games with the...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Aubel-Kubel & Sandin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at two newcomers to the team’s roster – those two players are Zach Aston-Reese and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Second, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s first practice and suggest where he might fit into...
markerzone.com
RAY FERRARO CLARIFIES CANADIENS' GM'S COMMENTS ON JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
It seems a lot of people have the wrong idea on comments Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes made on number one draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky. So much so, that former NHLer and broadcaster Ray Ferraro has felt the need to clarify those comments. A story that circulated earlier this this...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS GET TRIO OF PLAYERS BACK FROM INJURY FOR MONDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO, SUZUKI RETURNS TUESDAY
The Montreal Canadiens skated on Monday morning ahead of their game at the Bell Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As training camp winds down, each pre-season game roster will look more and more like the opening night lineup and that will be the case with the Canadiens on Monday as they get a trio of players back from injury.
