Full Week 6 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 6 games across the Midstate.
Week 6 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week with Gettysburg at Shippensburg.
Below is a complete list of highlights from the 16 games abc27 covered on Friday, September 23, 2022.Gettysburg survives close game against Shippensburg in Week 6 Northern York overwhelms Greencastle in Week 6 Hempfield runs over Penn Manor in Week 6 Delone Catholic wins 2OT thriller against York Catholic in Week 6 Littlestown wins low-scoring game against Fairfield in Week 6 State College remains undefeated against Central Dauphin East in Week 6 Harrisburg flattens Altoona in Week 6 West Perry beats Boiling Springs in Week 6 Trinity defeats Big Spring in Week 6 Bishop McDevitt smacks Milton Hershey in Week 6 Hershey prevails over Red Land in Week 6 Mechanicsburg wins close game against East Pennsboro in Week 6 Susquehanna Township tramples Waynesboro in Week 6 Central York outplays Dallastown in Week 6 South Western blows out Red Lion in Week 6 Dover takes down York Suburban in Week 6 Camp Hill slips past Susquenita in Week 6 Manheim Township destroys J.P. McCaskey in Week 6
You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page.
Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.
