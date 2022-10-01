ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Week 6 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

By George Stockburger, Madison Montag
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 6 games across the Midstate.

Week 6 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week with Gettysburg at Shippensburg.

Below is a complete list of highlights from the 16 games abc27 covered on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Gettysburg survives close game against Shippensburg in Week 6 Northern York overwhelms Greencastle in Week 6 Hempfield runs over Penn Manor in Week 6 Delone Catholic wins 2OT thriller against York Catholic in Week 6 Littlestown wins low-scoring game against Fairfield in Week 6 State College remains undefeated against Central Dauphin East in Week 6 Harrisburg flattens Altoona in Week 6 West Perry beats Boiling Springs in Week 6 Trinity defeats Big Spring in Week 6 Bishop McDevitt smacks Milton Hershey in Week 6
Hershey prevails over Red Land in Week 6 Mechanicsburg wins close game against East Pennsboro in Week 6 Susquehanna Township tramples Waynesboro in Week 6 Central York outplays Dallastown in Week 6 South Western blows out Red Lion in Week 6 Dover takes down York Suburban in Week 6 Camp Hill slips past Susquenita in Week 6 Manheim Township destroys J.P. McCaskey in Week 6

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page.

Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

